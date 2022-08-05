Eagle Scout beautifies garden at ACLD residence

I found my purple quilted heart outside of St. Agnes Cathedral while on my way to a wedding rehearsal. It was such a happy moment that was made even better by finding this heart! The color is significant because my daughter is an Air Force fighter pilot. Her flight assignments may put her in harm’s way, but I find comfort in this sweet reminder of how very brave she is. My sincere thanks to the generous person who sewed this beautiful heart.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO