Eagle Scout beautifies garden at ACLD residence

Read on www.liherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
Community mourns the closing of Holbrook's Aegean Pizza
After 50 years of service, Holbrook’s beloved Aegean Pizza has closed for good.
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
Herald Community Newspapers
The 32nd Qingdao Laoshan International Beer Festival
- Qingdao in July is destined to be the world of beer. On the evening of July 22, the 32nd Qingdao International Beer Festival “Dynamic Laoshan” Beer Carnival opened in the Century Square Beer City, Laoshan District. The world’s first Metaverse Beer City was also unveiled. Sense...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22
• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
Service dog makes a difference in Setauket’s family’s life
Being matched with a service dog can sometimes feel like hitting the jackpot. That’s certainly how Jamie Sileo, of Setauket, feels. Her daughter Drew, 10, and “best friend” Dasha, a pure yellow lab, were paired in October 2021. “I always say we’ve won the doggy lottery,” Sileo...
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
longisland.com
Car Show to Benefit Families Affected by Pediatric Cancer
Rev your engines and head to the Michael Magro Foundation Car Show coming to Broadway Commons (also known as the Broadway Mall) in Hicksville on Monday, August 15. The show is open to all cars, including exotics, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles. Whether you bring your vehicle or attend as a spectator, you’ll be supporting the non-profit Michael Magro Foundation which helps families affected by pediatric cancer and other chronic illnesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
365traveler.com
GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY
Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Rockville Centre, NY USA
I found my purple quilted heart outside of St. Agnes Cathedral while on my way to a wedding rehearsal. It was such a happy moment that was made even better by finding this heart! The color is significant because my daughter is an Air Force fighter pilot. Her flight assignments may put her in harm’s way, but I find comfort in this sweet reminder of how very brave she is. My sincere thanks to the generous person who sewed this beautiful heart.
News 12
Neighbors say complaints go unheard about auto body shop's parking
Neighbors of a Valley Stream auto body shop say their constant complaints about parking aren't being addressed. Competition Collision parks the cars they’re working on – along with their own employees’ cars – on Bismark Avenue making it difficult for residents to get around. Residents told...
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
greenwichsentinel.com
Catching up with the Fenili Quadruplets – One by One
It was time to check in with the extraordinary Fenili sisters, all having the same birthday, Marea, Aurora, Luna, and Donatella. Six years ago, at age 18, they made history as the first quadruplets to graduate from Greenwich High School. This after only attending their senior year, having come from their native Bologna, Italy, with the need to learn English!
Car owners frustrated after 40+ tires slashed in Queens neighborhood
Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.
longisland.com
Man Crashes Motorcycle in Cold Spring Harbor and is Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Cold Spring Harbor this morning. Jeramy Reiderer was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108 at 3:25 a.m.
Herald Community Newspapers
Car accident on Eastern Blvd and Atlantic Ave.
A car accident was reported on Atlantic Ave and Eastern Blvd., the Nassau County Police Department says drivers should be advised that lanes in both directions on Atlantic Avenue at the Freeport Bridge are closed due to an accident investigation. Motorists should avoid the area. It is unknown at this...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Comments / 0