Man Arrested For Impersonating a Peace Officer | Anaheim

Man found shot to death in middle of Fontana intersection
A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Fontana early Monday, police said. The incident was reported about 2:20 a.m. when a witness saw a white SUV at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. The witness pulled over and called 911 after seeing that the driver was unresponsive, Officer Daniel […]
KTLA.com
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each victim and admitted to a prior strike, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
Southern California Dermatologist Accused Of Poisoning Her Husband
Police in Southern California arrested a dermatologist suspected of poisoning her husband of 10 years over the course of a month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 4, the spouse of Yue Yu, 45, went to authorities in Irvine and told them he believed she was poisoning him because he had fallen ill, WFLA reported.The man then provided detectives with video evidence to allegedly back up his claims, police said.According to law enforcement officials, the man suffered internal injuries, but he is expected to survive.Yu was being held on $30,000 bail.Mission Viejo's Providence Mission Hospital, where the suspect sees patients, said they are cooperating with the investigation, according to WFLA.“The incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” hospital officials said, according to the Orange County Register.
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother
A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
San Diego Channel
Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
KTVU FOX 2
143 roosters euthanized after California cockfighting bust
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and said they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a Southern California home, animal control and sheriff’s department officials said. Deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the city...
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. Downey Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. where they found the victim unresponsive sitting in his Dodger Charger.The shooting took place in the12704 block of Lakewood Boulevard. inside the Downey Landing where there are stores and eateries.The suspect is still outstanding and there is no description. A good Samaritan performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The driver-side window was blown out. The victim's car was found crashed into another vehicle. It's unclear what led to the shooting. The name of the officer killed has not been released.
police1.com
Video: Las Vegas shop owner fights back, stabs robber
LAS VEGAS — Last week, an 80-year-old convenience store owner in Norco, California, shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the store with a semi-automatic rifle. The security video went viral and the store owner’s wife had only one message to share following the incident: “Stay out of Norco, because everybody in Norco has a gun.”
newsantaana.com
The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks
In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
“Enough is Enough”: Anaheim’s Edison Community Demands Safer Streets
Anaheim parents in the Edison neighborhood have had enough. They’re demanding city officials address safety and equity concerns in their neighborhood – calls they say city council members have ignored for years. Their renewed demands come about a month after Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year-old Anaheim High School...
theavtimes.com
Motorists involved in double-fatal head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. They were 24-year-old Christopher Pool and 45-year-old Ararat Nazarian, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The double-fatal collision occurred around...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported...
Arrest made after body found in van at Fountain Valley gas station
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station in Fountain Valley early on July 31, […]
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash
Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in lake at SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Authorities have finally released the identity of a man found dead in the lake at SoFi Stadium July 6. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was identified after it took authorities a month to locate his next of kin. His cause of death was not identified as a drowning. It...
