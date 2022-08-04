Read on www.wfmynews2.com
BBC
Three dead after lightning strike near White House
An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Police officer in Trump’s Jan 6 motorcade corroborates Secret Service confrontation
A police officer from Washington DC has corroborated to the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riot that Donald Trump had a heated exchange with his Secret Service detail after the former president was told he could not go to the Capitol. The metropolitan police department officer was...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
New witnesses confirm 'heated' discussion between Trump and Secret Service agent on Jan. 6
Despite denials from Secret Service and former President Trump, the Jan. 6 committee said Thursday night that witnesses confirmed that a heated argument occurred in the presidential SUV.
Jan. 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi sentenced to 60 days behind bars
A January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioter who said she had looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kill her that day was sentenced to 60 days behind bars Thursday.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Trump supporter who assaulted police at the Capitol gets five years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who assaulted police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because he believed the former president's lies about the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday. Mark Ponder, one of just four Washington residents arrested for...
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
BBC
Guy Reffitt: Capitol rioter turned in by son gets 87 months in prison
A Texas man who joined the US Capitol riot armed with a holstered pistol and threatened his own son to keep quiet about his role has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Guy Reffitt, 49, was found guilty in March on five felony counts, including obstruction of...
A DC police officer attacked during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was heckled by protesters after Thursday's Jan 6. Committee hearing
A former DC cop who was attacked on January 6 was heckled by protestors after Thursday's hearing. Protestors asked Michael Fanone why he was at the Capitol on January 6 if he was not on duty that day. "Are you a real police officer?" one woman asked Fanone. "Are you...
'Nefarious' or 'incompetence': Former Jan. 6 investigator on missing Secret Service texts
CNN’s Kasie Hunt speaks with former senior investigator for the Jan. 6 committee John Wood and Victoria Nourse, former chief counsel to then-Vice President Joe Biden, about new CNN reporting that Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari knew earlier than previously reported about missing Secret Service texts.
FBI search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home tied to classified material, sources say
MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and even cracked his safe, with a source familiar with the matter telling NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.
NPR
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg...
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
