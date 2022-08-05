ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 8

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
This weekend will be a pretty monumental one for the Carolina Panthers organization, as franchise icon Sam Mills will take his rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. But before we get to that, the team still has some work to do.

Here are the top takeaways from the first of those two practices ahead of the upcoming festivities in Canton, Ohio.

Injuries keep a few key players out

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The grind of the dog days may be starting to take effect. Following a break on Thursday, the Panthers were without a handful of guys to begin the weekend.

A new name that popped up was wideout Terrace Marshall Jr., who suited up in red due to a hamstring strain. Head coach Matt Rhule, however, told reporters his recovery shouldn’t take too long.

Rhule also noted that guard Austin Corbett, who was not in any color jersey, sat following the removal of an ingrown toenail.

Additionally, the team continues to take things slow with cornerback Jaycee Horn—who was not in shells this time around. The second-year defender returned from the active-physically unable to perform list on Monday.

JJ Jansen gives the Panthers their best chance to win

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Thursday wasn’t a complete off-day for the team, as they waived 2021 sixth-round pick Thomas Fletcher. The move, obviously, clears way for the 15th-year veteran in Jansen at the long snapper position.

Rhule said Jansen, who is in line to break a franchise record for games played, was just the smarter choice for 2022.

“I think JJ’s done a tremendous job,” he said. “And we feel like ‘Hey, that’s the best chance to win moving forward.’ That being said, I think Fletch is gonna play a long time in this league. And it felt like it was the right time to enable him to go find another team.”

According to Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte, Fletcher has already drawn interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chuba Hubbard is making a second-year leap

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the focus surrounding Carolina’s backfield, of course, has been on Christian McCaffrey. But Rhule and McCaffrey took some time to laud Hubbard for the strides he’s taken this summer.

“Chuba’s had an excellent camp,” Rhule said. “The key with him right now is how good he is without the ball—in the passing game and in protections. And I think Chuba’s growth in protections has been outstanding.”

“Man, he’s made so many jumps,” McCaffrey later added. “Obviously, he’s physically gifted. But his timing, his patience, everything mentally—it’s been fun to watch. I think watching Chuba last year to this year, he’s definitely made a massive jump.”

Brian Burns sees improvement from Ikem Ekwonu

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Ekwonu’s development has been an intriguing topic of discussion this week, particularly when Rhule said his 2022 first-rounder still has a “long way to go.” But defensive end Brian Burns already sees the young offensive lineman getting there.

“Ickey gettin’ better,” said Burns, who matched up with the rookie on Friday. “He gettin’ a lot better actually.”

With Corbett out, the Panthers shuffled their line a bit more today. That gave Ekwonu some extra reps on the blindside, with Brady Christensen kicking in to left guard.

Notable observations

BATON ROUGE, LA
Community Policy