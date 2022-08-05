ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiance’ Fans Call Big Ed and Liz’s Relationship ‘Toxic’ Ahead of ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7

By Katherine Schaffstall
 3 days ago
Expressing concern. 90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Edward “Big Ed” Brown and his fiancée Elizabeth “Liz” Woods relationship as “toxic” ahead of their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 on Sunday, August 28.

Liz, 31, took to Instagram on Friday, August 5, to share a photo of the pair cuddling, which was accompanied by a lengthy caption that quoted the lyrics from Sofia Carson’s song “I Hate the Way.”

Shortly after Liz uploaded the photo, fans rushed to the comments section to slam their relationship. “This is such a toxic relationship girl 😕, be safe,” one wrote. Another added, “Beautiful girl … You deserve so much better and more.”

The concerned comments continued as another Instagram user wrote, “This relationship is toxic and you can’t even see that.”

Ed, 57, introduced viewers to Liz on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. They confirmed their split during a season 1 tell-all, in which Liz explained that Ed moved too fast in their relationship. The couple reconnected during season 2 and they announced their quick engagement soon after.

In September 2021, the pair sparked engagement rumors when she appeared to be wearing a diamond ring while clubbing with Ed in Santa Barbara, California. Ed also introduced Liz as his “beautiful fiancée” during the outing.

Ed and Liz later confirmed their engagement news while speaking with People in November 2021. At the time, the couple revealed that they reconnected when Liz reached out to Ed after his dog Teddy died that August. Ed invited her over to his house for dinner, where they discussed their relationship and he asked her if he was her “forever” person.

Ed and Liz have experienced many roadblocks in their relationship, including that his daughter, Tiffany Brown, has expressed concerns over their large age gap.

Tiffany isn’t the only person in Ed’s life who expressed concern about his relationship with Liz. During a January 2022 tell-all, their 90 Day Fiancé: Single Life costars criticized the pair for their on-and-off relationship and noted that they broke up several times since they began dating in early 2021.

The pair are set to return to the TLC franchise as part of season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where fans will be able to follow their engagement journey. The season also promises to document how they navigate their trust issues before tying the knot.

