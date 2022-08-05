Read on fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking Mustang Mach-E Rival Polestar 2
Ford has been caught benchmarking myriad electric vehicles over the past couple months. Back in December of 2021, Ford Authority spied the Tesla Model Y Performance in the hands of The Blue Oval, followed by the Lucid Air in March 2022 and the Tesla Model S Plaid just a few months later in June. Now, our spies have caught yet another rival EV being benchmarked by Ford: the Polestar 2, which competes with the Ford Mustang Mach-E on mostly on price and battery range.
2022 Ford F-53 Motorhome Chassis Recalled Over Steering Wheel Issue
Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for select 2022 Ford F-53 motorhome chassis due to a steering wheel issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the steering wheel attachment bolts may have been under torqued. The hazards: steering wheels attachment bolts that were not properly torqued could become loose and...
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Lineup To Add Two Graphics Packages: Exclusive
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport marks the third year of production for the off-road-oriented crossover, bringing a few minor changes with the new model year. Among these changes will be a new Heritage model inspired by Broncos from the past, along with a new Black Diamond Off-Road Package. The small but rugged utility will also gain standard memory features, such as a standard memory for the driver’s seat and sideview mirrors, both of which were previously unavailable for the 2022 model year. And now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that the 2023 Bronco Sport will also gain two new graphics packages.
Ford Kuga, Focus Gain New Rooftop Tent In Europe
As the popularity of outdoor lifestyle-related parts and accessories continues to grow, so does Ford’s catalog of those very same offerings. That list now includes the Ford Kuga and Focus, which have gained a new rooftop tent offering in Europe, just a few weeks after the automaker gave the green light to Ford Mustang Mach-E owners to carry accessories on the EV crossover’s roof in that same region, as well as on the heels of an entirely new lineup of goods for the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest.
Win This 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor From DADA Educational Foundation
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed a few months ago as the ultimate high-performance version of the already-capable Ford Bronco, though it won’t be terribly easy to get one’s hands on. In fact, the vast majority of 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor models produced will go to carryover reservation holders, with little inventory set to wind up on dealer lots, likely with huge markups applied to the MSRPs of those vehicles. However, Ford Authority readers have another way they can score a new Bronco Raptor – by entering a sweepstakes hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA).
Is This Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 An S650 Test Bed?
The 2024 Ford Mustang is slated to be completely unveiled on September 14th. However, details on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 have been slim, at best, as The Blue Oval has kept things close to the vest when it comes to the range-topping performance pony car. However, Ford Authority spies recently snapped a series of two new photos that suggests Ford is possibly using a current-gen model to test a potential S650 GT500, which could be a hint that a next-gen model is in development.
Ford Technician Training Program Already Off To Promising Start
Many changes have been made to the highly-successful Ford technician training program in recent months, as the automaker has rolled out new EV training at the Universal Technician Institute (UTI), as well as launched three new Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) programs at select community colleges and technical schools across the nation. The latter ASSET Ford technician training program is already off to a promising start at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia as well, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
2023 Ford Super Duty King Ranch To Get Unique ‘Running W’ Grille
The 2023 Ford Super Duty brings substantial changes to the pickup’s forthcoming redesign. As previously reported by Ford Authority, prototypes of the upcoming heavy-duty pickup feature an integrated side bed step, allowing for easy bed access. Additionally, the upcoming Super Duty will feature a single binnacle layout as opposed to the dual-binnacle setup seen in the current models. We also know that it will not be offered with a hybrid powertrain, at least at the outset. Now, Ford Authority has determined that the Super Duty King Ranch pickup will get a “Running W” grille treatment – a first for the pickup.
Ford Puma ST Not Expected To Replace Fiesta, Focus ST In Australia
The Ford Puma has been a success in Europe, where shoppers are following their American counterparts and pivoting toward crossovers and SUVs. Last summer, in fact, the Puma overtook both the Ford Fiesta and Focus in terms of sales, quickly becoming one of the automaker’s “icons” in the process. Thus, some wondered if the Ford Puma ST would replace the Fiesta and Focus ST in Australia following last week’s announcement that neither of those models will be sold in the country moving forward. However, that doesn’t seem likely to happen, according to Drive.
Here’s How The Lincoln Star Evolved Throughout The Years
100 hundred years ago, Ford Motor Company purchased Lincoln Motor Company. However, while the luxury brand has been looking ahead to its future of an all-electric vehicle lineup, it certainly hasn’t turned its back on its past. Recently, Lincoln tipped its hat to its rich history, outlining how its insignia has evolved throughout the years. As it turns out, there have been quite a few iterations of the Lincoln star over the course of the last 100 years.
Ford Quality Fixes Include Cameras, Social Media Monitoring
Ford quality has suffered a bit in recent months, prompting the automaker to take a number of steps that aim to make improvements in that area moving forward. Those include paying technicians to send in photos of quality issues, making quality a key component of the automaker’s reorganization plan, and hiring former J.D. Power Vice President Josh Halliburton as its new executive director of quality, who recently stated that Ford quality issues will begin to subside in 2023. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Halliburton also revealed that FoMoCo is using some interesting techniques to improve overall quality, too.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Co-Host Chips Act Event Ahead Of Signing
Last November, Ford announced that it had formed a strategic alliance with GlobalFoundries Inc. – a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing – which aims to boost chip supplies by advancing semiconductor technology development and manufacturing in the U.S. This is one of several deals Ford plans on making with chipmakers as it aims to secure enough chips to ramp production up to pre-pandemic levels, while FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley believes that this situation will begin to improve as soon as next year. Now, Farley will join the CEOs of GlobalFoundries and Applied Materials as co-hosts of an upcoming summit consisting of senior government officials and other industry executives ahead of the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Order Banks Open Tomorrow
While 2023 Ford F-150 order banks opened up back in July, that didn’t include the all-electric version of the venerable pickup – the Ford F-150 Lightning – which sold out quickly for the 2022 model year. As Ford Authority reported in June, 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning production is scheduled to begin at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center this fall, and now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning order banks will open tomorrow, August 9th, 2022.
Jimmy Fallon Latest Public Figure To Sample 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
More than one public figure has had the chance to test out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning lately, including President Joe Biden, who took an impromptu test drive in the pickup while promoting his EV plan when visiting the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center last spring. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also famously tweeted out his desire to try out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning early this year, though he hasn’t apparently been able to drive one yet. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon – host of The Tonight Show – has hosted the EV pickup as a “guest” on that program, and even rapped about it earlier this year. When visiting Detroit last week, Fallon also got the chance to drive a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, according to The Detroit News.
2023 Ford Maverick Dropped From Rate-Lock Incentive Program
As Ford Authority reported last month, the 2023 Ford F-150, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Maverick, and Ford Ranger recently became eligible for a new rate lock incentive program, which aims to provide a little peace of mind for customers that want to purchase a 2023 model year Ford vehicle, but don’t want to have to worry about ever-rising interest rates by locking in a lower rate and securing financing before taking delivery. However, the 2023 Ford Maverick has now been dropped from this program, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
Ford F-150 Remains Second Most Considered Vehicle In Q2 2022
The Ford F-150 has long been a fixture on Kelly Blue Book’s list of the most considered pickup trucks on the market, which is one component of its quarterly Brand Watch report. That was true in Q1 of 2022, when the Ford F-150 slipped to second place in that regard, relinquishing the top spot to its chief rival, the Chevy Silverado. Now, as Ford held onto its second-place position in the non-luxury segment for the second consecutive quarter, the F-150 has done the same, according to KBB’s Q2 2022 Brand Watch report.
2007 Ford Explorer A/C Failure Caused By Unexpected Culprit: Video
Seasoned Ford technician Ford Tech Makuloco, as he is known by his YouTube alias, is certainly an expert when it comes to Blue Oval products. In the past, he has released videos detailing why owners of a Ford 5.4L V8 Triton should only use genuine Motorcraft parts, and why those engines are prone to cracking valve covers and jumping timing. This time, a 2007 Ford Explorer ended up in his bay with what seemed to be a routine issue with the A/C compressor, but the problem was caused by something unexpected, and he outlines it all on his YouTube channel.
