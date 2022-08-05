More than one public figure has had the chance to test out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning lately, including President Joe Biden, who took an impromptu test drive in the pickup while promoting his EV plan when visiting the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center last spring. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also famously tweeted out his desire to try out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning early this year, though he hasn’t apparently been able to drive one yet. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon – host of The Tonight Show – has hosted the EV pickup as a “guest” on that program, and even rapped about it earlier this year. When visiting Detroit last week, Fallon also got the chance to drive a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, according to The Detroit News.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO