York, PA

WGAL

Tractor-trailer overturns in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning in East Manchester Township, York County. The crash happened on Espresso Way. The road is in an industrial park where a Starbucks distribution facility is located. Officials initially said the truck was carrying coffee beans, but have since corrected...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79

Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York City trash pick-ups to start earlier due to heat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to severe heat forecasted for Tuesday, August 9, Republic Services in the City of York will do their trash pick-ups starting at 5 a.m. Republic Services usually begins their collections at 6 a.m. Physical labor during extreme heat can be dangerous for outdoor workers....
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Transportation priorities revealed after Franklin Co. survey

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday August 8, The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) released the results of its public long-range transportation plan survey. This survey provided very valuable information, as the FCMPO develops the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and establishes priorities to meet the county’s transportation needs over the next 20 years.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers

WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
WILLOW STREET, PA
PennLive.com

A bridge too low: Signs warn truck drivers they’ll be fined for hitting Harrisburg underpass

Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Two Fatal York County Crashes

YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg gas stations drop prices below $4 in price war

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg gas stations have started a pricing war to get the cheapest gas in the area. The Sunoco and Exxon on Linglestown Road and Front Street have each lowered their gas prices to $3.79/gallon for regular. The stations tell abc27 News that they did this on purpose and are attempting to match or best each other.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County

York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman dies after accident in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson

BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
BALTIMORE, MD

