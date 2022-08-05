Read on www.yorktownship.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning in East Manchester Township, York County. The crash happened on Espresso Way. The road is in an industrial park where a Starbucks distribution facility is located. Officials initially said the truck was carrying coffee beans, but have since corrected...
Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79
Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
York City trash pick-ups to start earlier due to heat
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to severe heat forecasted for Tuesday, August 9, Republic Services in the City of York will do their trash pick-ups starting at 5 a.m. Republic Services usually begins their collections at 6 a.m. Physical labor during extreme heat can be dangerous for outdoor workers....
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool
Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool.
Transportation priorities revealed after Franklin Co. survey
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday August 8, The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) released the results of its public long-range transportation plan survey. This survey provided very valuable information, as the FCMPO develops the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and establishes priorities to meet the county’s transportation needs over the next 20 years.
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
A bridge too low: Signs warn truck drivers they’ll be fined for hitting Harrisburg underpass
Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Harrisburg gas stations drop prices below $4 in price war
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg gas stations have started a pricing war to get the cheapest gas in the area. The Sunoco and Exxon on Linglestown Road and Front Street have each lowered their gas prices to $3.79/gallon for regular. The stations tell abc27 News that they did this on purpose and are attempting to match or best each other.
One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County
York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
Woman dies after accident in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
