Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in Sharswood

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall Flights
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
PhillyBite
Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill
- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 89 Walnut Street | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team
Binnie Bianco of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 89 Walnut Street in Conshohocken. There is an open house on Sunday August 7th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Welcome to the Historic District Of Conshohocken conveniently within walking...
List: Philadelphia Area Food Banks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Inflation continues to skyrocket across the United States. The rising cost of groceries has many people turning to local food banks for help to feed their families. The Philadelphia region has a number of food banks and pantries you can turn to if you need food assistance. Here is a list of food banks and pantries in the Philadelphia area: Philabundance: Enter your zip code to find the closed free food resources near you. Mazzoni Center: You must be referred by your case manager or medical provider in order to access this food bank. Clients must also be Ryan White certified....
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
morethanthecurve.com
Vote to allow cafe and tea house in Lafayette Hill set for August 11th
On the August 11th agenda for the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors is a conditional use application for Cafe du Coeur, a cafe and tea house seeking the ability to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. It will fill the former Salon La Blonde space.
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency for Monday, Tuesday
Due to forecasted heat index values, Philadelphia health officials have issued a Heat Health Emergency for Monday and Tuesday.
fox29.com
Residents of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia protest sale of building
Residents of an affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia are protesting the sale of the building by staying in an encampment on the property. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
phillyvoice.com
Tent encampment at University City Townhomes dismantled amid protest
The tent encampment outside of the University City Townhomes was torn down Monday morning by the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officers, who were met by a group of protesters opposed to the building owner's plans to sell the affordable housing complex. About 15 tents had been set...
