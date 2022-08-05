Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in Sharswood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Inflation continues to skyrocket across the United States. The rising cost of groceries has many people turning to local food banks for help to feed their families. The Philadelphia region has a number of food banks and pantries you can turn to if you need food assistance. Here is a list of food banks and pantries in the Philadelphia area: Philabundance: Enter your zip code to find the closed free food resources near you. Mazzoni Center: You must be referred by your case manager or medical provider in order to access this food bank. Clients must also be Ryan White certified....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO