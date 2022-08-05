Tribute to a legend: Late Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully made impact on many WooSox personalities

WORCESTER — Dr. Charles Steinberg was tapping his foot and swaying in his chair as the song “No One Like Him” played in his office at Polar Park.

It’s a catchy tune, and the lyrics are poignant. It reminds the WooSox president of his childhood. The song was written in 2008 and recorded in 2010, but don’t attempt to find it on Apple Music. Don’t Google it, either, because you won’t find it.

Steinberg wrote it. Bob Cowsill sang it. Vin Scully is the subject.

The legendary broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers passed away Aug. 2. Steinberg sat in his office Thursday and reminisced about his friend and the inspiration for the song.

“My biggest achievement in my career has been not growing up,” Steinberg said. “So I sat down one day and thought about how it always felt when we went to bed every night with the voice beneath the pillow with your transistor, and how it always felt just right.”

A certain generation of baseball fans had their favorite broadcaster. Red Sox fans were blessed to listen to Ken Coleman, while Pittsburgh Pirates fans had Bob Prince.

“Vin felt like the ultimate,” Steinberg said. “So, I’m sitting there writing these lyrics, and they just pour out. I set them to a melody that had come to me years before, but hadn’t done anything with, and the lyrics fit with the melody.”

The original title was “There’s No One Like Vin” but Steinberg realized it could apply in any city, to any broadcaster, or any baseball fan. So he decided to generalize it. When he finally recorded it in Los Angeles, Steinberg asked broadcaster Charley Steiner to come in and add baseball calls to embed into the song.

Baseball fans will get chills once they hear it when Steinberg decides to release it to the public. There’s one line: “He sang his nightly lullaby, stories woven in. No matter how it would end, I loved to listen to my friend. There’s no one like him.”

There’s another: “He taught us to believe in our heroes.”

Last summer, the WooSox asked Scully to record a special message to the City of Worcester and WooSox fans. It was shown last season on the video board and again Wednesday night to honor his life after his passing.

Steinberg explained that Scully began his broadcasting career calling a college football game, between Boston University and the University of Maryland at Fenway Park in 1949. Steinberg also believes it’s possible the message Scully recorded for the WooSox could be his last public recording.

“It would certainly be a local touch if his play-by-play career began at Fenway Park, and if his final public words were congratulating Worcester for Polar Park,” Steinberg said.

In 2008 and 2009, Steinberg was the executive vice president/chief marketing officer for the Dodgers and worked closely with Scully.

“He was both humble, and he knew who he was, so he went out of his way to welcome you to the Dodgers. He was proud of who he was and proud that he got to broadcast for 67 years,” said Steinberg, who also explained Scully was approachable, hospitable and gracious. “He went out of his way to make sure you felt comfortable. There were no barriers.”

Steinberg described Scully’s ability to call a game and tell a story as a God-given talent.

“The kindness of his heart came through in his words,” Steinberg said. “He set the tone of class for the organization.”

WooSox manager Chad Tracy’s father, Jim, managed the Los Angeles Dodgers (2001-05). Chad was a teenager at the time and has more than a few great memories of Scully.

“Incredible,” Tracy said. “Even at that time, the guy was world renowned, and he’s was unbelievable. To hear his voice, it resonates with everybody, and then you get to meet him in person, and you hear him talk, and you realize he sounds exactly like (his broadcast). When you’re actually having a conversation with him in person, it’s surreal.”

Tracy said he hasn’t talked to his dad yet about Scully’s passing.

“I’m sure he’s pretty beat up about it as well, because (my dad) spent a lot of time there and had a lot of conversations with him. He was a special guy. He was a wonderful person, and what a presence he had when he came into the room — incredible, incredible person. It’s sad, but it’s a life well lived.”

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Durham Bulls, the WooSox recognized former Red Sox pitcher Bob Stanley during pregame ceremonies. He tossed out the ceremonial first pitch, along with his grandson, to former batterymate Rich Gedman.

Red Sox fans dislike one of Scully’s iconic calls during the 1986 World Series between Boston and the New York Mets.

“Little roller up along first . . . behind the bag . . . It gets through Buckner . . . Here comes Knight . . . and the Mets win.”

It was Game 6. The Mets forced Game 7 and won the World Series.

“He was around a long time and seen a lot — good and bad,” said Stanley, who suffered a blown save in Game 6. “I just happen to be on the bad side. He knew the game, and it’s a voice you’ll never forget.”

