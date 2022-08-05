Braxton Berrios is hearing Eminem jokes after debuting new hairstyle at camp

Training camp is a time for trying new things, like installing different plays, putting players at a new position and running new routes. For Braxton Berrios, it’s also a time to change up his style.

Berrios held his first press conference of camp on Friday and showed the world his new hairstyle. As expected, he said he’s getting plenty of Eminem jokes for his blonde hair, and to be honest, it’s tough not to see the resemblance.

Berrios is coming off the best season of his career, catching 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner after averaging 30.4 yards per return and scoring one touchdown.