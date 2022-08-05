The Importance of Risk Profiling in Financial Planning

Read on money.usnews.com
Related
Financial and Retirement Planning for Women - Retirement Daily Roundtable
In today's roundtable Dana Anspach, Nancy Fellinger, and Kathy Mealey from Sensible Money sit down to discuss the differences in financial planning and retirement for women. Dana: You know, every time this question comes up, the first thing that comes to my mind is it's very similar. I think this topic comes up a lot because in the past, there's this sense that women have been reluctant to seek advice. Maybe they feel like they don't know enough yet. So they're intimidated by coming to talk to someone.
Investopedia
Can You Be a Retirement Plan Educator?
If you’re interested in retirement – either because you are planning your own, or because you find the subject fascinating – you might have wondered if you can share your knowledge in a formal way. The good news is that this is certainly possible – there are courses that help people learn about retirement, led by specialists in the field.
How to Gradually Build Wealth Using Passive Investing
If you have money to invest and you’d like to see it grow, there are several investment strategies you can use, including a passive investing strategy. This strategy involves putting money into an investment vehicle, such as buying a stock, and holding it over many years (as opposed to constantly buying and selling your investments). […]
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business...
Americans with 401(k)s were asked how much they need to save for retirement. The answer: $1.7 million
Americans with 401(k)s were recently asked how much they needed to sock away to afford retirement. The answer: $1.7 million. That number may seem like a pipe dream to many, especially given that one-quarter of Americans have no retirement savings at all. But it's actually a humbler goal than the estimate given by workers when asked the same question a year ago, according to the new survey from Charles Schwab's Retirement Plan Services. In 2021, workers said they believed they would need $1.9 million to retire, the survey found.
2 Pitfalls of Working in Retirement You Should Know About
Keep these in mind before you take on a job.
7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022
Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Opinion: How Much Should You Save for Retirement?
Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Motley Fool
Why Retirees May Want Several Years of Living Expenses in the Bank
Don't put your retirement at risk by having too little cash in the bank. Retirees need to be financially prepared for life with no paycheck. In many cases, this means it's important to have several years worth of living expenses saved. Having money set aside in an accessible bank account...
US News and World Report
German Finance Minister Draws up 14 Billion Eur Relief Plan - Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans a 10.1 billion euro ($10.29 billion) relief package to help taxpayers in 2023 which he is set to present next week, the Spiegel news weekly reported. For 2024, further relief is planned with a volume of around 4 billion euros, the...
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
US News and World Report
Palantir Cuts Revenue Forecast, Says Govt Contracts Timing 'Uncertain'
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
3 Retirement Accounts for Your Side Gig Money
If you've taken on a side gig, you may only think of it as a small source of additional income. But when you work a side gig, you are technically operating your own business, and this can open up some...
Real Simple
Smart Money Awards: The Best Financial Apps and Services of 2022
You're smart with money—yay! If you're ready to be brilliant with it, here are the best apps, accounts, and tools (chosen by an independent panel of financial pros) to help you save, invest, get tax guidance, or just use your dang credit card points without tears. The winners of our 2022 Smart Money Awards are here to help you earn, save, and grow your money. Ka-ching!
12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last
It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
Opinion: Married Couples May Want to Consider the Spousal IRA
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Comments / 0