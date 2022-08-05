Saint Joseph Indians excited for Downey’s return

Read on www.wndu.com
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Wolverine Conference football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Few high school football teams in Michigan have enjoyed as much as regular season dominance as Edwardsburg during its decade in the Wolverine Conference. The Eddies boast nine league titles in 10 years and are 70-2 against Wolverine foes in the regular season during that span.
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
Jaiden Ausberry Is A Perfect Fit For Notre Dame
University Lab head coach Andrew Martin believes Jaiden Ausberry is a special young man, which makes him perfect for Notre Dame
Tommy Rees Encouraged By His Quarterbacks Growth And Strong Bond
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees likes the bond his room shares, and the group is developing
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Burn Boot Camp-Granger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The owners of the new Burn Boot Camp franchise in Granger sat down with Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Co-Owners Mandy and Andy Kinnukan opened up their location in July in Granger. With more than 300 Burn Boot Camp locations across the country, there is now one in reach of Michiana residents.
abc57.com
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
WNDU
Michigan Street in South Bend temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City and tribal leaders gathered in downtown South Bend on Monday to temporarily rename Michigan Street. The street was renamed “Four Winds Invitational Drive” in recognition of the Four Winds Invitational, which is part of the Epson Tour (the second tier/developmental tour of the LPGA Tour).
WNDU
WNDU Weather Noon 8/8/2022 Matt Y
Upton is visiting communities in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress. Political leaders are reacting after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs. Updated: 41 minutes ago.
WNDU
Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
WNDU
Safety reminders as kids head back to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here. That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school. Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related...
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
WNDU
Mishawaka officials share safety tips ahead of upcoming school year
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka officials---including first responders, teachers, and Mayor Dave Wood—gathered on Monday morning to talk about back-to-school safety. Their message—cool your engines and slow down. School zone speed limits and stop arm violations will be enforced. Police are asking that you put your phone down...
WNDU
South Bend churches prepare for backpack giveaway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.
abc57.com
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo hosts drive-thru backpack rally in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
inkfreenews.com
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
WNDU
‘Get Wet for a Vet’ celebrates 10th anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th anniversary of the Get Wet for a Vet fundraiser took place Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders kicked off the event with a 50 mile escorted ride. Following that, attendees were invited to enjoy some food, raffles and prizes, live music, beer, compete in...
