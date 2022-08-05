ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WETM 18 News

Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault

Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
BROOME COUNTY, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Newark, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newark Valley, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
ERIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
CORNING, NY
WKTV

Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
DAVENPORT, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Inmate requires 18 stitches after attack at Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Correctional Facility inmate required numerous stitches on his face when he was attacked by a group of fellow inmates last week, and another inmate reportedly dumped urine and feces on a female officer, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said. NYSCOPBA said that on August 3, three […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: August 8, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 400 Lithuanians met Sunday at the Lithuanian Hall on Clinton Street to celebrate the recent recognition of Lithuanian independence. The Binghamton production crew will start filming its new movie in Newark Valley this week. Several...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Female remains found in Morris

Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
MORRIS, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Southern Tier Counties Add to COVID Death Tolls

Most Southern Tier Counties being tracked in regular updates since the start of the coronavirus outbreak have reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several days. On Thursday, August 4, Broome, Chenango and Tioga each reported another death while, on Friday, August 5, Delaware County’s total...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

