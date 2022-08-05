Read on www.wicz.com
Burglary, Drug and Harassment Cases Resolved in Broome Court
The Broome County District Attorney is announcing sentencing for three separate cases in Broome County Court. District Attorney Michael Korchak on Friday, August 5 issued a news release to announce the prison sentences for “gun, drug and domestic violence felons.”. 20-year-old Cory Nedley of Binghamton is expected to be...
Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault
Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
Two Fentanyl arrests last week in Binghamton
According to the Binghamton Police Department, two individuals were arrested last week for possession of Fentanyl along with other crimes.
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation
Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
Man arrested for DWI after running into building
Last night Ithaca Police Officers arrested a man for DWI after he ran his vehicle into a building in downtown Ithaca.
Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested
Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services. Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations...
Johnson City Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Person During Dispute
Prosecutors say a Johnson City resident has admitted he intended to injure his child's grandfather by stabbing him with a knife and a broken piece of glass. 32-year-old David Maiella pleaded guilty Monday in Broome County court to a felony count of second-degree assault. Johnson City police had arrested Maiella...
Inmate requires 18 stitches after attack at Elmira Correctional
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Correctional Facility inmate required numerous stitches on his face when he was attacked by a group of fellow inmates last week, and another inmate reportedly dumped urine and feces on a female officer, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said. NYSCOPBA said that on August 3, three […]
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
100 Years Ago: August 8, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 400 Lithuanians met Sunday at the Lithuanian Hall on Clinton Street to celebrate the recent recognition of Lithuanian independence. The Binghamton production crew will start filming its new movie in Newark Valley this week. Several...
Female remains found in Morris
Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Southern Tier Counties Add to COVID Death Tolls
Most Southern Tier Counties being tracked in regular updates since the start of the coronavirus outbreak have reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several days. On Thursday, August 4, Broome, Chenango and Tioga each reported another death while, on Friday, August 5, Delaware County’s total...
Tractor Supply Co. larceny leads to drug bust
An alleged larceny at the Tractor Supply co. in the Town of Cortlandville lead to a large drug bust over the weekend.
