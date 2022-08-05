Read on www.winemag.com
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons to Escape to This Lesser-Known California Wine Country
Bernardus Lodge & Spa Is a Charming and Intimate Carmel Valley Retreat. Bernardus Lodge & Spa consists of 73 rooms tucked neatly into a 28-acre vineyard of vines and lavender (from which they harvest to produce soap for the resort) in Carmel Valley, CA. The rooms are spacious and well-appointed with living areas, down beds and Frette bedding; our room faced the courtyard lawn, where we enjoyed both bocce ball and croquet while sharing a complimentary bottle of house wine. We started a second bottle touring the rose and vegetable garden and finished it fireside after enjoying the adults-only, hillside infinity-edged Jacuzzi. Bernardus Lodge & Spa Carmel.
montereycountyweekly.com
Take a vicarious trip down to Monterey’s Wharf 2.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the craft of writing. I’ve loved to write for as long as I can remember, and over the years I’ve taken classes and read books on writing as a way to hone this craft. In these books and classes there are various recurring pieces of advice given, among them: Show, don’t tell.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: La Michoacana Paleteria adds even more amazing flavors
This past week, La Michoacana Paleteria y Neveria owner Ana Ramos-Aguilera introduced me to several new creations that are unique to this local gem. Some words that came to mind as I walked through her newest inventions were ‘fresh” and “perfection.”. In my tasting at La Michoacana...
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Monterey, CA USA
It was April 17th, 2021 that I received my quilted heart ❤️ My boyfriend and I took a vacation with my sisters and their boyfriends to Carmel & Monterey, CA. I find my story so heart warming because it was my boyfriend who found this loving quilted heart. He found it walking down the pier of Monterey Fisherman’s Wharf. From that day on and still, I have the quilted heart hanging in my car by the rear mirror!! ❤️❤️
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
Tickets now on sale for the 2022 Cambria Christmas Market
This year the Cambria Christmas Market takes place from Nov. 25 - Dec. 23 at the Cambria Pines Lodge.
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
Paying it forward: Nativo Gonzalez searches for Santa Cruz's soul with 'Paid the Cost' podcast
Local-centric podcaster Nativo Gonzalez aims to tell the story of new projects and efforts in the Santa Cruz business world, the role of fathers, life-journey narratives, emerging subcultures and the unique joys and challenges of living in Santa Cruz County. For two years, his weekly shows have been doing just that.
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
L.A. Weekly
Midori Montalvo Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Cruz, CA]
23-Year-Old Woman Killed, 4-Year-Old Child Injured in Pedestrian Collision near River Street. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., near River Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on August 4th. According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, Montalvo and her 4-year-old daughter were walking in the intersection when...
KSBW.com
Salinas restaurant files police report for missing employee
SALINAS, Calif. — A missing person report has been filed in Salinas for an employee of a locally owned restaurant. On Thursday, Tico's Tacos posted a photo to their Instagram account of their employee Cecilio "Ceci" Colin. In the post, they write Colin missed two work shifts, which is out of character for him. They add that Colin has worked with the restaurant for 18 years.
Kristin Smart’s accused killer nicknamed ‘Chester the Molester,’ unsealed documents state
Even before Kristin Smart vanished, Paul Flores was nicknamed “Chester the Molester” by Cal Poly students, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
Paul Flores joked Kristin Smart was at his 'mom's house,' witness testifies at murder trial
Court documents claim multiple scent dogs alerted to the possible presence of a cadaver in Flores' dorm room when it was investigated in 1996.
WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies took part in active shooter training at the Presidio of Monterey. The goal was to have agencies work together so they can communicate with each other should a crisis happen here at home. Monterey Fire, Monterey Police and Pacific Grove Police all attended the training. The post WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
KSBW.com
Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash on Highway 68 near Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A woman was killed after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 68 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. west of Laureles Grade. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford minivan was traveling westbound when she intentionally...
KSBW.com
Pedestrian killed in Salinas crash near the airport
SALINAS, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in an afternoon crash Sunday in Salinas. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - Aug. 8) According to police, a 31-year-old man was crossing East Alisal Street, near Skyway Boulevard, when he was struck by a truck. Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the man.
