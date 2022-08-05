Arizona Cardinals place coach James Saxon on administrative leave

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic battery stemming from an incident back in May. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury informed the media of the move during a Friday press conference, and the team also released a brief statement:

Saxon is facing two domestic battery charges from an incident that began at an Indianapolis-area Costco and then continued at a private residence. One of the charges Saxon faces is a Level 6 Felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old in Indianapolis on May 25th.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Saxon pushed the woman repeatedly in front of two children, causing her to fall into a garage door. The affidavit also alleges that Saxon yelled at the woman: “You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!”