Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
AMAZING: Western Kentucky Farmers Drive Six Hours To Aid Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [PHOTOS]
We are just two weeks out from the devasting flood that took place in Eastern Kentucky. Western Kentucky Farmers and local schools have answered the call in a big way. Last week we shared information about Eastern Kentucky flooding;. There are over 3 million people under a flood alert in...
The Day Raw Meat Rained Down From the Sky in Kentucky Remains a Mystery
Strange and hard-to-explain weather phenomena are seen and felt all over the world. We tend to think of weird things happening in other countries, never our own country, let alone our state. But, that is exactly what I recently discovered. But, some things in the sky aren't necessarily weather-related at...
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Can Someone Please Tell Me Why Kentuckians Insist on Putting Salt on Watermelon?
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 is National Watermelon Day. I'll be honest. I wasted about half my life despising watermelon, but, thankfully, in the early 90s, I changed my mind. Here's what happened. I grew up in Kentucky, where it seems virtually everyone puts salt on their watermelon before they eat...
The Unquiet Grave Episode 58: Where Mountains Pierce the Sky (Heavy Metal of Kentucky)
Tonight on the Unquiet Grave (9-11pm) we’re listening to heavy metal from the state of Kentucky, past and present and from a variety of subgenres, and we’re also talking about the historic flooding and devastation in Eastern Kentucky, including ways to plug in and help. Listen live right here or check out the archive here.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by torrential flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better." Biden gave a speech to Kentucky residents impacted by the flooding...
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. The biggest concern is the possibility of slow-moving storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could dump heavy rain on already saturated soil, National Weather Service meteorologist Philomon Geertson said.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Southern Indiana Woman Shocked When Tire Is Flattened By A Splinter
If you have driven through Evansville this week, I'm sure you've seen plenty of tree limbs and debris left from Monday's storms. I have a little Public Service Announcement for you, that might save you from getting a flat tire. So Many Trees in Roadways. Tiny Splinter Takes Out Tire.
