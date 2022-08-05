Elgin Farmer Brings Family Back On The Farm [PHOTO TOUR]

Read on koel.com
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: Kruse Farms enters fifth generation at Dubuque Farmers Market
The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. Kruse Farms. Location: Lancaster, Wis. Items...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
KCRG.com
Bridge in Williamsburg renamed in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 5 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
Five People and Pets Rescued on the Wapsipinicon River
It was a weekend where a little bit of rain could do a whole lot of damage. Several people and their pets had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River after water swept all their supplies away. KCRG reports that the incident happened at around 7:45 on Sunday morning. The...
KCRG.com
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
So, What Really Happened In The Barn At Dubuque County Fair?
Last week at the Dubuque County Fair, livestock exhibits were closed off from the public when a pig showed symptoms of being sick. Lab samples were sent off to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames and by the end of the day, most of the barns at the fair were reopened.
Don’t Be A Jerk At Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo
Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
cbs2iowa.com
Florida man crop dusting in Fayette County clips power line, crash lands in corn field
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa — A crop dusting helicopter had to crash land in a Fayette County corn field Friday morning after clipping a power line, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office says the pilot, Nicholas Jerell, was not hurt but the helicopter had 'disabling damage.'. Investigators...
An Official Guide to 2022 Iowa Oktoberfest Celebrations [LIST]
Fall is right around the corner, which means so are Oktoberfest celebrations!. In Eastern and Central Iowa, there are quite a few Oktoberfest events happening in 2022. Some of them are set for late September, while others are set for early October. Here are all the festivals we know of right now:
Cedar Falls to Hold ‘Celebration of Life’ for Victims of Maquoketa Caves Tragedy
On Tuesday, August 2nd the city of Cedar Falls will host a 'Celebration of Life' for the Schmidt family. Last month, we shared details about how you can support Arlo Schmidt, the survivor of the tragic events at the Maquoketa Caves State Park. Family and friends of the Schmidts have put together a GoFundMe to raise money for the 9-year-old.
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
superhits106.com
Flora Pool Swimming Hours Extended
Swimming hours at Floral Pool in Dubuque will be extended as the season approaches its close. The season at the pool ends Sunday, August 14th. City officials say that pool hours will expand beginning today with the ending of swimming lessons. Beginning today, weekday hours will be:. 7 a.m. to...
kwayradio.com
4th St. Casey’s Closed After Lightning Strike
The Casey’s on 4th Street in Waverly was struck by lightning Saturday night shortly after 10:00 and is temporarily closed.
KIMT
Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
Eastern Iowans Go to Vegas for ‘American Ninja Warrior’
A few Eastern Iowa natives will be back on your television screens this month. We've been keeping you updated about the PLETHORA of Iowans who have been popping up on the popular competition show 'American Ninja Warrior' this season. Ten total athletes from the Cedar Falls Ninja U gym initially...
KCRG.com
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
The Incredible Survival Story of an Iowa Lineman [WATCH]
While I was in quarantine over the weekend, I got really into an older show that I heard about on one of my favorite podcasts. It's called 'I Survived,' and it originally aired on the Lifetime Movie Network from 2008 to 2015. According to the IMDB page, the show "incorporates interviews with stylized recreations to tell the stories of people who overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever."
