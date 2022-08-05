Have Your Cake and Eat It Too at Vista’s Little Cakes — ‘Food Network’s Cupcake Wars’ Winner

Little Cakes Kitchen in is a two-time winner of the ‘Cupcake Wars’ on the ‘Food Network.’ Photo via littlecakeskitchen.com

Red Velvet, chocolate, lemon berry — whatever kind of yummy cupcake flavors you like to splurge on — will be available at Little Cakes Kitchen’s second store in San Diego County.

Having opened its first store a decade ago, Little Cakes will celebrate another milestone when it opens the new Vista location later this month.

In addition, Little Cakes said it is proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first-ever Frontline Friendly Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.

Little Cakes has gained legions of fans in Northern San Diego County since launching in 2010. The family-owned and operated bakery specializes in an eclectic array of gourmet cupcakes, most featuring its signature Italian buttercream frosting.

The new location will feature cupcakes with flavors including such favorites as Red Velvet, Chocolate Toffee, and Lemon Berry as well as its top seller that helped Little Cakes become a repeat ‘Food Network’ Cupcake Wars’ winner: The Pearl, a sweet almond cake filled with Bavarian cream topped with champagne Italian buttercream and edible pearls.

While you can purchase the cupcakes individually, this new location will primarily serve caterers, restaurant owners, and others looking for wholesale dessert options with prices lower than the company’s flagship location, located on Main Street in Vista.

The new Little Cakes Kitchen location at 1031 South Santa Fe Avenue, Suite A, also offers many new products such as bakery supplies (including Lorann oils and emulsions used in Little Cakes products), as well as bakery packaging, gourmet imported chocolate and even Little Cakes cake mixes and house-made Italian buttercream.

Make Them at Home

Want to learn to make a Little Cake at home? Soon you will be able to attend cake and cupcake decorating classes at the new location.

The location also carries 6” cakes, tiramisu, and other baked goods as well as its brand new, gourmet Little Cakes Ice Cream.

Little Cakes has also partnered with Carlsbad Candy Co. offering artisanal candies, many of which are made with iconic Carlsbad Alkaline Water.

For more information, visit www.LittleCakesKitchen.com.