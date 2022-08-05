ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

AIG Women's Open: In Gee Chun leads Madelene Sagstrom and Ashleigh Buhai at Muirfield

SkySports
 3 days ago
Golf.com

10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Buhai in the sky, 27 for the 20-year-old

Major championship season came to a close with a final winner in 76 holes at Muirfield. The last regular season concluded on the PGA Tour, with a front-nine 27 and a 20-year-old winner. Another playoff featured on the Tour Champions, and two more events brought stirring resolutions on Korn Ferry and DP World Tour. Snap your fingers and it’s August. Three weeks from now, we’ll have a FedEx Cup champion. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and learn a bit about our five champions in this week’s Tour Rundown.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
Golf.com

How Rickie Fowler became the last man in the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Despite missing the cut at the PGA Tour’s regular season-ending event, Rickie Fowler will play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Fowler entered the Wyndham Championship at 133rd in the FedEx Cup standings with 323.797 points, but because of the 10 players in the top 125 who have defected to LIV Golf and thus ruled ineligible for the playoffs, the PGA Tour bumped Fowler up to 123 to start the week.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'

After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Champions Tour: Jerry Kelly wins Shaw Charity Classic in playoff over John Huston

Although it took an extra hole, Jerry Kelly continued his stellar season Sunday. The 55-year-old captured his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season at the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He and John Huston were tied at 9 under following 54 holes, but Kelly birdied the par-5 18th on the first playoff hole to add another victory to his resume.
GOLF

