AIG Women's Open: In Gee Chun leads Madelene Sagstrom and Ashleigh Buhai at Muirfield

SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Joohyung Kim shares lead at Wyndham Championship; England's Tyrrell Hatton in the mix
South Korean player Kim is alongside Americans Ryan Moore and Brandon Wu at nine under - a position he could only have dreamed of after beginning his opening round on Thursday with a quadruple bogey eight. Kim has amassed 14 birdies and just the one bogey in 35 holes since...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Buhai in the sky, 27 for the 20-year-old
Major championship season came to a close with a final winner in 76 holes at Muirfield. The last regular season concluded on the PGA Tour, with a front-nine 27 and a 20-year-old winner. Another playoff featured on the Tour Champions, and two more events brought stirring resolutions on Korn Ferry and DP World Tour. Snap your fingers and it’s August. Three weeks from now, we’ll have a FedEx Cup champion. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and learn a bit about our five champions in this week’s Tour Rundown.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Golf.com
How Rickie Fowler became the last man in the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Despite missing the cut at the PGA Tour’s regular season-ending event, Rickie Fowler will play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Fowler entered the Wyndham Championship at 133rd in the FedEx Cup standings with 323.797 points, but because of the 10 players in the top 125 who have defected to LIV Golf and thus ruled ineligible for the playoffs, the PGA Tour bumped Fowler up to 123 to start the week.
SkySports
Wyndham Championship: Joohyung Kim claims maiden PGA Tour title after threatening '59 round'
Kim, who quadruple-bogeyed his opening hole of the tournament on Thursday, went into the final round two strokes off the pace but pulled clear of the field by playing an eight-hole stretch in eight under on his way to a brilliant nine-under 61. The 20-year-old ended the week on 20...
Golf.com
A near-perfect round at Muirfield, plus 2 other things to know from the AIG Women’s Open
Conditions were not so easy on Saturday at Muirfield, and it made for an exciting Moving Day. With gusts over 30 mph, every shot flirted with disaster, and it made for delicious viewing on one of the most penal tests in golf. That’s not to say everyone struggled, though. There...
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL・
The Legal Fight Between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Is Here, and It's Ugly
PGA Tour players are displeased with a lawsuit from 11 LIV Golf players seeking to continue playing the Tour. A ruling Tuesday could overshadow the first FedEx Cup playoff event.
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Cameron Smith and No. 3 Rory McIlroy headline the 122-golfer field for this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup playoffs, the PGA Tour announced Monday. Thirty-five of the Top 50 golfers are in the...
Champions Tour: Jerry Kelly wins Shaw Charity Classic in playoff over John Huston
Although it took an extra hole, Jerry Kelly continued his stellar season Sunday. The 55-year-old captured his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season at the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He and John Huston were tied at 9 under following 54 holes, but Kelly birdied the par-5 18th on the first playoff hole to add another victory to his resume.
