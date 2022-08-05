ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 59, Critically Injured in Ramona Shooting

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Ramona, authorities said Friday.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, near Pickford Street, around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital for further treatment.

“According to medical staff at the hospital, the victim is not likely to survive,” sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending further investigation. The sheriff’s Homicide Unit was investigating the incident.

–City News Service

