Cavaliers in good position to land LeBron James, son Bronny?

This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Frustrated With Ben Simmons After He Didn't Respond And Left Nets Group Chat After Being Asked If He Would Play In Game 4, Says NBA Insider
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that notably disappointed in the playoffs this year, not winning a single game in the first round despite the presence of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They were however missing Ben Simmons, so perhaps things could have been different were he to have played.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"
The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
Yardbarker
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
Yardbarker
"Memphis Is Going To Get Their Reality Check": Grizzlies Have Kept Draymond Green's Quote As Motivation In Their Weight Room
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are setting up to be the next juicy rivalry in the NBA. The two teams clashed in the Conference Semifinals this past postseason and tempers flared often in that series as the Warriors triumphed in 6 games. The series ending didn’t stop...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"
Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."
The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Yardbarker
Tayshaun Prince Once Explained The Difference Between Guarding Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "Kobe You Had To Make Sure He Didn't Get To His Sweet Spots... LeBron You Had To Fight Through 150 Pick And Rolls Throughout The Whole Game."
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are both all-time greats that are generally considered among the top 5 players of all time. They are both legends of the game, and as with most legends, fans often talk about how the two were similar but also different. Former Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Awkward First Encounter With Bill Russell: “I’m Not Getting Up Just To Meet Some Kid.”
The Boston Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell sadly passed away last week at age 88, leaving this world as an incredible winner and somebody who fought for those less fortunate during his entire life. Russell was a gentleman on and off the court, but sometimes, to get his attention, you needed more than the desire.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes, isn't it? We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Freak Out Looking At Nikola Jokic's Super Realistic Face In NBA 2K23: "Great, Now I Can't Sleep."
Nikola Jokic has enjoyed great individual success throughout his last 2 NBA campaigns. The Nuggets superstar is now a back-to-back MVP. Although team success has evaded the Joker thanks to various injuries to Nuggets players, they are primed to make some waves, with Jokic aiming to lead the team to some playoff success next season.
Yardbarker
Report: Unvaccinated NBA Players Will Remain Ineligible to Play in Toronto, League Says
Both the Canadian and United States federal governments continue to prohibit unvaccinated people from crossing the border for athletic purposes. It's unclear exactly how many players were prohibited from entering the Canada last season, but the rule did force the Philadelphia 76ers to play in Toronto without Matisse Thybulle who was unvaccinated as of the NBA post-season.
Yardbarker
Watch: LaVar Ball somehow gets ejected from Drew League game
If there was anybody who was going to get ejected from a pro-am game, of course it had to be LaVar Ball. The notorious Ball family patriarch went viral this weekend for somehow getting ejected from a contest at the Drew League. LaVar served as the head coach of a Big Baller Brand team that participated in the action on Saturday and was thrown out for arguing a referee’s call. Take a look.
