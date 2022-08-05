ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lingle, WY

News Channel Nebraska

Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
lingleguide.com

Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie

LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
LINGLE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (7/25/22–8/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Carter Canyon Fire operations transitioning to local agencies

Operations are being scaled back on the Carter Canyon Fire in the Wildcat Hills southwest of Gering with the majority transitioning to local departments on Friday. Aerial observations confirm the fire is 85% contained and the fire’s footprint unchanged at 15,630 acres since Monday morning. Fire Information Officer Ben...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
The Cheyenne Post

Woman Sought in Fatal Stabbing

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot in Scottsbluff, Nebraska

A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized,...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

