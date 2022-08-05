Read on nypressnews.com
Inside the abortion clinic ‘setting women free all day long’ in post-Roe Arizona
PHOENIX — Fifteen women, one man and a baby cooing in a stroller were already lined up outside Camelback Family Planning when it opened on a recent summer morning. By 7:30 a.m., it was 95 degrees. Monsoon season summoned an oppressive humidity. Mosquitoes hovered, eager to feed. People kept...
Mayor Adams furious after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to New York City against their will
NEW YORK — A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City’s right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “horrific” busing of migrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending migrants on buses to Democratic-run cities in the U.S., calling Abbott’s actions “unimaginable.”. Adams made the remarks Sunday as he greeted a bus carrying 14 asylum seekers from Texas border towns at the...
Eli Lilly pushes back against Indiana’s new abortion law
Two of Indiana’s largest employers — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine maker Cummins — are voicing opposition to a new local law banning abortion in nearly all cases, saying it will hinder hiring in the state, where both are based. Indiana on Friday became the first...
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
With a message that no candidate has a “100% checkmark,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Monday stood alongside Darren Bailey to announce his endorsement of the downstate Republican senator for governor. Catanzara, who in June announced his union’s support for Republican primary candidate Aurora...
New York agriculture officials to address growing population of spotted lanternflies
NEW YORK — Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species, have been spreading across the Northeast. New York State agriculture officials are giving an update Monday on the plan to address them. Experts say if you see them, squash them. The bugs don’t hurt humans or animals, but they can damage...
Gov. Hochul signs 3 housing affordability bills
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a trio of bills aimed at housing affordability. Two of the measures focus on seniors, helping with home repairs and expanding property tax exemptions for homeowners over age 65. “All these bills help people put down their roots, feel stable, feel...
Hochul campaign slams Zeldin over allegedly photocopied signatures
Gov. Hochul’s reelection campaign is blasting her Republican challenger over allegations of petition fraud. The Democratic incumbent’s campaign manager says New Yorkers deserve answers about more than 11,000 petition signatures that were allegedly photocopied to allow Rep. Lee Zeldin to run on the Independence Party line in addition to the GOP ticket in the fall general election.
Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days
Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park...
