Georgia State

Eli Lilly pushes back against Indiana’s new abortion law

Two of Indiana’s largest employers — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine maker Cummins — are voicing opposition to a new local law banning abortion in nearly all cases, saying it will hinder hiring in the state, where both are based. Indiana on Friday became the first...
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’

With a message that no candidate has a “100% checkmark,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Monday stood alongside Darren Bailey to announce his endorsement of the downstate Republican senator for governor. Catanzara, who in June announced his union’s support for Republican primary candidate Aurora...
Gov. Hochul signs 3 housing affordability bills

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a trio of bills aimed at housing affordability. Two of the measures focus on seniors, helping with home repairs and expanding property tax exemptions for homeowners over age 65. “All these bills help people put down their roots, feel stable, feel...
Hochul campaign slams Zeldin over allegedly photocopied signatures

Gov. Hochul’s reelection campaign is blasting her Republican challenger over allegations of petition fraud. The Democratic incumbent’s campaign manager says New Yorkers deserve answers about more than 11,000 petition signatures that were allegedly photocopied to allow Rep. Lee Zeldin to run on the Independence Party line in addition to the GOP ticket in the fall general election.
Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days

Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park...
