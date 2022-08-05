MCKENZIE LEADS BEAVERS TO VICTORY IN SEASON OPENER

Read on ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANGELA JONES
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Is it true that Springfield’s record wasn’t exactly what they wanted last season? Yes. However sometimes you go through things so you can learn and grow from them. Now, a Springfield team that brings six seniors to the fold this season, the experience of the past is about to pay it forward. The Tigers bring a ton of height to their front row, and that makes them dangerous. As they say, you can’t coach height. However, there are plenty of things that returning head coach Angela Jones can coach her team.
COLUMBIANA VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH JENNIFER MARTIN
COLUMBIANA OH- What is that in the sky? It’s another edition of Columbiana Clipper Volleyball swooping in for a successful season to add to their collection. There is a tradition of success at Columbiana that has remained strong through Jennifer Martin taking the reigns. Coach Martin is back to head up another exciting group of players. With a lot of returners, Coach Martin is replacing the faces they’ve lost by putting players in new roles. This season the Clippers will certainly show off their versatility as athletes as they find new ways to shine.
MIKE ON THE MIC
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- For the last four years, the voice of Beaver Locals sports has been one of confidence, excitement, and professionalism. Much like any professional team, the Beavers and their fans have benefitted from their broadcaster being a little more invested in their brand, and that’s for good reason.
Rayen grad named interim head coach of Clarion basketball program
Cooper has been with the program the last eight seasons as an assistant coach.
Ohio monster truck team breaks Guinness World Record
A few weeks ago, a local monster truck team called "Bad Habit" unveiled its new truck.
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.
The world comes to Washington County for the PONY League World Series, Aug. 12-17
Baseball players aged 13 to 14 from all around the globe will gather once again for the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series, starting Aug. 12 in Washington County. Ten teams, including international squads ranging from Asia Pacific to Europe, will battle in a double-elimination tournament for the...
Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown
A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
Engineer suggests avoiding part of South Ave. in Boardman during project
The Mahoning County Engineer is recommending that drivers avoid traveling along a portion of South Avenue in Boardman starting Monday. Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin along South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The road will remain open. However, drivers can expect delays according to the Engineer.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
Pirates announce members of inaugural Hall of Fame class
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Put on hold like so many other things because of the pandemic, the Pirates finally revealed who would be in their inaugural hall of fame class. Plans for the Pirates Hall of Fame were announced in 2019 but were put on hold. The inaugural class will be...
UPDATE: Power restored after tree falls on power lines in Trumbull County
The communities affected include Braceville Township, Lordstown, Newton Falls, Newton Township, Warren, and Warren Township. FirstEnergy said that the tree fell in the Lordstown area.
Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident
Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clint Kuskie measures the distance from his original location for Dive Bar & Grille in Wexford and his new one in Ross in the measure of time, estimating the new restaurant at 3385 Babcock Boulevard is a 12 or 14 minute drive if you make the traffic lights.
2022 Carroll County Fair sale
(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger) Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats. Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry. Bid: $54 (record) Weight: 134 pounds. Buyer: All American Scales. Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila. Bid: $10. Weight: 117...
Peters Township pizza shop grapples with inflation
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 11 News visited Harry’s Pizza in McMurray, another small business in the area feeling the effects of rising prices. Everything they use to make pizza, from the cheese to the flour, has gone up. Even their pizza boxes, which at one time were 25 cents, are now a dollar apiece.
Years Ago | August 6th
Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
