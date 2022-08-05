Read on cwbradio.com
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
wxpr.org
Minocqua man dies in boat crash
A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
wtaq.com
One Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
WSAW
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
WSAW
Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
Wausau man facing 5th OWI after serious moped crash
A Wausau man admitted to the intensive care unit after allegedly crashing his moped while intoxicated is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, less than a year after his fourth conviction. Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. June 24 to County Road WW for a report of a moped crash...
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau
A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire. Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.
UPMATTERS
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
Wausau man charged with 7 OWI after alleged hit-and-run crash
A Wausau man is accused of driving with a blood alcohol concentration 10 times the legal limit imposed on him when he crashed into a vehicle on Grand Avenue and fled the scene. Dennis Campbell, 69, is now facing seventh-offense drunken driving charges filed Aug. 1n Marathon County Circuit Court....
Police cite dog owner who left animal in vehicle for more than an hour
The Rhinelander Police Department is reminding animal owners that they will be fined if they put their pets in danger by leaving them unattended in a hot vehicle. The department posted a photo on Facebook of a visibly struggling animal that they say was left in a vehicle for more than an hour – along with a copy of the $326.50 citation the owner received.
