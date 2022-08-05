MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.

MINOCQUA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO