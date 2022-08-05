ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valparaiso University’s New Strategic Plan Gets Nod from Board of Directors

 3 days ago
Wes Kotys and Peter Von Tobel to receive Community Improvement Award

Kotys Wealth Professionals Founder and CEO, Wes Kotys, and Principal of Von Tobel Growth Advisors, Peter Von Tobel, will be receiving a Community Improvement Award on Thursday, August 4 for their work to combine Kotys office space with Associated Pediatricians. The two purchased the building at 1111 Glendale Boulevard in...
VALPARAISO, IN
Valparaiso University Alumna Named Rangel Fellow

Valparaiso University alumna Maia Moore ’18 has been awarded a Rangel Graduate Fellowship by the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State. Moore graduated as a double-major in international economics and cultural affairs and Chinese and Japanese studies. Her passion for pursuing international work accounts for success academically and professionally. She believes that her University experience was instrumental in making her the professional she is today.
VALPARAISO, IN
Jarnigan Promoted to Executive Associate Athletic Director

The Valparaiso University Department of Athletics has announced the promotion of Liz Jarnigan to Executive Associate Athletic Director. Jarnigan owns a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics including a stint as the Director of Athletics at Southern Illinois University from 2019-2021. She joined the Valpo Athletics staff in December 2021 as the Associate Director of Athletics for Academic Support and Student Services.
VALPARAISO, IN
Cass County Treasurer announces resignation

Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
CASS COUNTY, IN
#Education#College
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th

First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
CROWN POINT, IN
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
Problem Behavior House Now Empty

(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
LA PORTE, IN
WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night

The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing

Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
BEVERLY SHORES, IN
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks

The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
CHICAGO, IL
DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws

CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
CHICAGO, IL

