Valparaiso University’s New Strategic Plan Gets Nod from Board of Directors

valpo.life
Wes Kotys and Peter Von Tobel to receive Community Improvement Award
Kotys Wealth Professionals Founder and CEO, Wes Kotys, and Principal of Von Tobel Growth Advisors, Peter Von Tobel, will be receiving a Community Improvement Award on Thursday, August 4 for their work to combine Kotys office space with Associated Pediatricians. The two purchased the building at 1111 Glendale Boulevard in...
valpo.life
Valparaiso University Alumna Named Rangel Fellow
Valparaiso University alumna Maia Moore ’18 has been awarded a Rangel Graduate Fellowship by the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State. Moore graduated as a double-major in international economics and cultural affairs and Chinese and Japanese studies. Her passion for pursuing international work accounts for success academically and professionally. She believes that her University experience was instrumental in making her the professional she is today.
valpo.life
Jarnigan Promoted to Executive Associate Athletic Director
The Valparaiso University Department of Athletics has announced the promotion of Liz Jarnigan to Executive Associate Athletic Director. Jarnigan owns a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics including a stint as the Director of Athletics at Southern Illinois University from 2019-2021. She joined the Valpo Athletics staff in December 2021 as the Associate Director of Athletics for Academic Support and Student Services.
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Treasurer announces resignation
Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
xrock1039.com
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
hometownnewsnow.com
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
valpo.life
WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night
The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing
Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
22 WSBT
Last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival
Today is the last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 West Market St. Nappanee, IN. There are over 100 artisans to buy homemade home goods, jewelry and more. Food trucks will...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
fox32chicago.com
Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday
CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws
CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
