If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO