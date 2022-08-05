Read on www.verywellhealth.com
Unregulated Foods Could Put You In The Hospital. Here’s What To Know Before Ordering Trendy TikTok Foods
Experts share their advice for assessing the safety of mysterious new food products.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
FOXBusiness
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?
At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
foodsafetynews.com
Company recalls sandwich wraps after government testing finds Listeria
Rachael’s Food Corporation, a Chicopee, MA establishment, is recalling 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’...
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
104.1 WIKY
Schnucks Issues A Product Recall
Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, saying it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Popculture
Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Recalled Over 'Chemical Contamination'
General Mills has issued a recall of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla and Häagen-Dazs Classic Collection Mini Cups – 457ml and 4 x 95mL respectfully, due to a chemical contamination found. The Vanilla 457mL has been available for sale at retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, as well as independent retailers including IGA nationally. Food Standards reports The Classic Collection Mini Cups 4 x 95mL have been available for sale at Coles nationally. Those purchased between the dates of July, 4-7 appear to be those recalled.
goodmorningamerica.com
T.J. Maxx parent company to pay $13 million for selling recalled products
The parent company of department store chain T.J. Maxx has agreed to pay a $13 million fine for the sale of roughly 1,200 recalled products over a five-year period, including products determined to have put infants at risk of suffocation and death, a federal agency said on Tuesday. TJX Companies...
Popculture
Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued
Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
Popculture
Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product
Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
