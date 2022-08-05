When Was The First Time You Saw Yourself Represented On Screen?

Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
wegotthiscovered.com
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
Digital Trends
How do you film what isn’t real? Joe Hunting on his documentary We Met in Virtual Reality
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to stay in their homes two years ago, a few people sought to maintain their social lives by any means necessary. Armed with their VR headsets and custom-made avatars, these people joined a virtual world unaffected not by COVID, but by gender norms, language barriers, and location, among others.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I Love My Dad’ Director James Morosini’s Father Actually Catfished Him: ‘It Definitely Went Further Than I Wish It Had’
Filmmaker James Morosini’s new film “I Love My Dad” has an amazing premise: a father creates a fake online profile and finds himself catfishing his son to try and get back into his life. And it’s made only more amazing by the fact that this really happened to Morosini courtesy of his real-life father.
The Verge
99 percent of Netflix subscribers haven’t tried its games yet
As Netflix continues to build out its portfolio of games, the streamer’s seeing less than 1 percent of its subscribers interact with them on a daily basis. According to data obtained by CNBC from app tracking group Apptopia, Netflix’s games average 1.7 million users per day, a sliver of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers globally.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New OREO flavours offer fun twist to best-selling original cookie
Top biscuit brand OREO has released two new flavours in a limited-edition summer bonus for fans of the iconic treat. OREO Twists Vanilla and Caramel and OREO Twists Vanilla and Raspberry offer a double taste delight in an unexpected twist. OREO is the world's favourite biscuit, enjoyed in more than...
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Snapchat to let parents see who their kids are chatting with in app
As part of Snap’s child safety efforts, Snapchat is launching a new supervision tool on Tuesday that the company says mimics how parents and teenagers interact in the real world. Snapchat’s new “Family Center” hub allows parents and guardians to keep tabs on who their teens message with on...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Persuasion’ on Netflix, in Which Dakota Johnson Can’t Save a Fumbling Attempt to Contemporize Jane Austen
Oh boy, the Jane Austen Hive is in a huff over Persuasion, which takes one of the beloved author’s novels and runs it through the direct-address/wink-at-the-camera filter of things that are much more modern than those novels. Dakota Johnson does the breaking of the fourth wall, playing the protagonist of a story about courtship and manners and femininity, you know, all the usual Austen delights. But can Ms. Johnson, fresh off the hot debate of Cha Cha Real Smooth (liked her in that!), sell us on this unlikely blend of classic and contemporary styles? PERSUASION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
I was 'unfriended' on Facebook several times but didn't bother me
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Recently, I was deleted or unfriended as someone’s friend on Facebook.
HGTV
We Tried the TikTok-Famous Heatless Curler. Did It Work?
I was calling my friend via FaceTime when she popped up with her hair styled as a medieval princess. I had heard about the “heatless curls” trend on TikTok, so I suspected this explained her new Marie Antoinette-style braid. “You have to try this,” she told me. “You just wrap your hair around the band, sleep with it and you’ll have curls the next day!” After sending me pictures of the result and telling me how the locks lasted the entire day, I knew I had to try it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I named my baby early & bought her customised items, by the time she was five months I hated it & had it legally changed
A MUM has revealed how she changed her baby daughter's name when she was five-months-old because she didn't want to live with regret. Ashley, who is from the US and posts under the acronym @nevertooearlyforwine, shared a short video to TikTok where she made the revelation. "Did you name your...
We’re a family-of-four and sleep in the same bed – people might think it’s weird but we all get more sleep this way
IT MIGHT not be uncommon for kids to sneak into their parents bed when they've had a particularly bad dream, but they're usually ushered off to their own bedrooms before long. But for this family sleeping in the same bed is the norm - and they wouldn't have it any other way.
Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.
Man’s Tinder match pitches her MLM business on their first date
Stories of MLM (multi-level marketing) members using Facebook and Instagram to find potential members to grow their network are common. MLM members have also started using dating apps to connect with more people. They disguise recruiting events as dates and try to convince their date to join their business.
Cousin Dragged for Asking to Stay With Family—but Only When They're Away
The 18-year-old told his relative: "I want to go to London with my girlfriend… so let me know when you are not there."
Don’t Do the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok - It’s Disgusting, Brutal, and Pointless
When you're trying to get work done and are constantly being distracted by the incessant buzzing of social media notifications, it can almost feel like a lot of these applications were scientifically designed to waste your time. It doesn't help that folks on these various platforms are constantly developing new trends and challenges for people to engage in, and there seems to be a new niche created for these challenges each and every day, like the Gauntlet Challenge. And a lot of curious TikTokers want to know: what is it?
‘I canoodled in hedges and fumbled in recycling bins as a teenager – and I don’t regret a thing’
In the midst of a full Edinburgh fringe run of a new show, called Wench, I am awash with fond memories of a lifetime spent attempting sluttery. No shame in that. It’s 2022. No one was harmed in the making of that fun. Actually, saying “no shame” isn’t entirely...
CNBC
'I work just 5 hours a week': This 39-year-old makes $160,000 a month in passive income—a look at his typical day
I never was the entrepreneurial type. But after losing my job as an audio engineer in 2009, I had to get creative to make ends meet. Thirteen years later, at age 39, I've built two online businesses that earns me a combined $160,000 a month in passive income. I also recently published a book, "How to Get Paid for What You Know."
BuzzFeed
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1