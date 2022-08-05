ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

When Was The First Time You Saw Yourself Represented On Screen?

By Molly Capobianco
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDcab_0h6QcMkh00

When I first saw Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade in theaters, it was an *experience.* I was 25, more than 10 years older than Kayla, the main character. But it didn’t matter. Watching her was like looking in a mirror. I had never seen my experience with social anxiety so accurately represented on screen before.

A24 / Via giphy.com

I wish I had this movie when I was younger. Growing up, I didn’t know anyone else who struggled with anxiety the way I did, and if I had seen Eighth Grade when I was 13, I probably wouldn’t have felt like such an outsider.

A24 / Via giphy.com

Seeing yourself on screen is important. It can make you feel more accepted, help you better understand yourself, and also allow audiences a chance to see things from a different perspective.

NBC / Via giphy.com

So I want to hear about when you first saw yourself represented on screen.

Maybe, like me, you saw a character with a similar mental illness as you, and it made you feel like there were other people out there who finally understood you.

Netflix

Or maybe you saw someone that physically looked like you, and it made you feel seen in a way that you hadn't before.

BET / Via tenor.com

Perhaps you finally saw someone whose entire experience matched yours, and it made you feel like you weren't a complete weirdo.

Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

Or maybe you shared the same goals or dreams as a character, and it gave you some much-needed motivation.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Whoever it was who made you feel seen, we want to hear about it. In the comments below, tell us about the first, or most important, time you saw yourself represented on screen and what it meant to you. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit your story using this Google form .

Your experience may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus

The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’

Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Burnham
The Verge

99 percent of Netflix subscribers haven’t tried its games yet

As Netflix continues to build out its portfolio of games, the streamer’s seeing less than 1 percent of its subscribers interact with them on a daily basis. According to data obtained by CNBC from app tracking group Apptopia, Netflix’s games average 1.7 million users per day, a sliver of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers globally.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
buckinghamshirelive.com

New OREO flavours offer fun twist to best-selling original cookie

Top biscuit brand OREO has released two new flavours in a limited-edition summer bonus for fans of the iconic treat. OREO Twists Vanilla and Caramel and OREO Twists Vanilla and Raspberry offer a double taste delight in an unexpected twist. OREO is the world's favourite biscuit, enjoyed in more than...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24#Giphy#Eighth Grade#Nbc Via
The Verge

Snapchat to let parents see who their kids are chatting with in app

As part of Snap’s child safety efforts, Snapchat is launching a new supervision tool on Tuesday that the company says mimics how parents and teenagers interact in the real world. Snapchat’s new “Family Center” hub allows parents and guardians to keep tabs on who their teens message with on...
CELL PHONES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Persuasion’ on Netflix, in Which Dakota Johnson Can’t Save a Fumbling Attempt to Contemporize Jane Austen

Oh boy, the Jane Austen Hive is in a huff over Persuasion, which takes one of the beloved author’s novels and runs it through the direct-address/wink-at-the-camera filter of things that are much more modern than those novels. Dakota Johnson does the breaking of the fourth wall, playing the protagonist of a story about courtship and manners and femininity, you know, all the usual Austen delights. But can Ms. Johnson, fresh off the hot debate of Cha Cha Real Smooth (liked her in that!), sell us on this unlikely blend of classic and contemporary styles? PERSUASION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
TV & VIDEOS
HGTV

We Tried the TikTok-Famous Heatless Curler. Did It Work?

I was calling my friend via FaceTime when she popped up with her hair styled as a medieval princess. I had heard about the “heatless curls” trend on TikTok, so I suspected this explained her new Marie Antoinette-style braid. “You have to try this,” she told me. “You just wrap your hair around the band, sleep with it and you’ll have curls the next day!” After sending me pictures of the result and telling me how the locks lasted the entire day, I knew I had to try it out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Tracey Folly

Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.
Maya Devi

Man’s Tinder match pitches her MLM business on their first date

Stories of MLM (multi-level marketing) members using Facebook and Instagram to find potential members to grow their network are common. MLM members have also started using dating apps to connect with more people. They disguise recruiting events as dates and try to convince their date to join their business.
Distractify

Don’t Do the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok - It’s Disgusting, Brutal, and Pointless

When you're trying to get work done and are constantly being distracted by the incessant buzzing of social media notifications, it can almost feel like a lot of these applications were scientifically designed to waste your time. It doesn't help that folks on these various platforms are constantly developing new trends and challenges for people to engage in, and there seems to be a new niche created for these challenges each and every day, like the Gauntlet Challenge. And a lot of curious TikTokers want to know: what is it?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy