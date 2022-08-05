Lane Massey named new City Administrator in Spring Hill

Read on kvoe.com
USD 253 board set to review Simmons bid for Maynard Early Childhood Center
The future of Maynard Early Childhood Center is up for discussion — and possible action — by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education this week. The district will consider a proposal from Simmons Pet Food to turn the facility into a child care facility, with Simmons partnering with an outside child care provider. Simmons, which submitted the only bid for the property by the Aug. 1 deadline, would pay $250,000 in cash if the district approves the plan.
Emporia Public Library bringing second director finalist to town for interview, public forum
Over two months after bringing one finalist to Emporia for an interview, the Emporia Public Library Board of Directors will bring a second candidate to town. Pauline Stacchini, currently the managing librarian at Austin Public Library in Austin, Texas, will meet with the public as part of a forum at 10:30 am Wednesday. Stacchini will discuss her vision for the library and answer questions from the audience.
Lawrence board could close schools due to budget issues
The Lawrence school board is looking at another way to solve budget issues that could include cutting schools.
4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to consider magistrate judge options for Coffey County
As Lyon County works towards naming a new judge, Coffey County is doing likewise. The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will have a phone conference at 1:30 pm Tuesday to review nominations for a new magistrate judge position, created after action by the Kansas Legislature earlier this year. Nominees need...
Lyon County vote canvas coming Tuesday morning; Chase County breaks tie between Commission District 1 Republican nominees
Results of the 2022 Lyon County primary election are set to be certified Tuesday morning. The Lyon County Board of Canvassers will convene at 9 am inside the Lyon County Courthouse Commission chambers for that purpose. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the county had an unofficial voter turnout of more than 46 percent with a little more than 300 provisional ballots.
Company replaces Overland Park property owner’s roof after crew accidentally removed it
An Overland Park property owner received quite a shock last week after a huge mix up left him without a roof. What happened: Around 7 a.m. last Monday, Steve Kornspan received a call from guests staying at one of his rental properties asking why he would have the roof replaced knowing that he had rented out the home.
Democrat Patrick Schmidt stops in Emporia during campaign for Second Congressional District
As most of the KVOE listening area joins the Second Congressional District next year, Democrat Patrick Schmidt is getting out and about to meet potential constituents. Schmidt is a former intelligence officer in the US Navy and is now in the Naval Reserve. He says watching his parents, both public school teachers, and serving in the military helped to shape his views.
Applications being accepted for 2022 Leadership Emporia Academy
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is getting set to welcome the 35th class of the Leadership Emporia Academy. Applications for the upcoming academy are being accepted now through Aug. 12 at 5 pm. The academy provides participants with a five-week course aimed at increasing cooperative work with others as well as how to best tackle tough questions facing the community.
Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022
What to know: The Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas begins the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11-12 for most students.
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
Manhattan road work prompts detours
MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
City of Emporia seeking full time animal control officer
The City of Emporia is looking to hire a full-time animal control officer. The city currently has two-full time officers that take on additional shifts as part-time animal control officers in addition to their regular duties. The new full-time officer would be responsible for keeping community members safe from at large animals in addition to rescuing animals from situations of cruelty and ensuring all animals are being cared for properly and humanely.
City leaders to consider proposal to raise typical utility bill to $145 per month by 2025
City leaders will soon consider a proposal to raise the typical city utility bill to $145 per month over a period of three years. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will provide city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145.
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present a history of […]
Here are the places in Douglas County where voters said ‘no’ the loudest
No, neigh, non, nein, ni, nahin, nee, la, and not no way, not no how. A strong majority of voters at all 44 of Douglas County’s polling places said “no” Tuesday to a constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for politicians to ban abortion in the state.
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
