Lane Massey named new City Administrator in Spring Hill

The future of Maynard Early Childhood Center is up for discussion — and possible action — by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education this week. The district will consider a proposal from Simmons Pet Food to turn the facility into a child care facility, with Simmons partnering with an outside child care provider. Simmons, which submitted the only bid for the property by the Aug. 1 deadline, would pay $250,000 in cash if the district approves the plan.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO