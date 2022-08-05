Read on tuscaloosathread.com
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC
Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
Bill O'Brien Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear
When Josh McDaniels took the job in Las Vegas this offseason, the first thought of many was that Bill O'Brien would return to Bill Belichick and the Patriots. But thats not how it worked out. And instead, O'Brien elected to stay with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. On Sunday, O'Brien reaffirmed...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
College Football World Reacts To Scary Nick Saban News
What's scarier than facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team?. Facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team coming off a "rebuilding" season. Alabama was "rebuilding" in 2021, according to their head coach. That "rebuilding" season led to a Heisman Trophy win and a national championship game loss. What...
Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
Alabama Recruiting: Tide looking to add more elite defenders
It’s no surprise that the 2023 Alabama recruiting class sits as the nation’s No. 1 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings currently. The Tide haven’t finished outside the top two since 2018 and have done so only once since 2010. What might come as a shocker...
WR Hykeem Williams Updates Commitment Plans
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Expectations
During his customary appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to start the week, ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Alabama's championship or bust expectations. Saying that the Tide's current mindset reminds him of Tiger Woods in his prime when he was chasing Jack Nicklaus'...
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
SEC Football: Projecting the conference's final standings for the 2022 season
The last three national titles have all come out of the Southeastern Conference, and all three were from different universities. So, it is safe to say that the path to the national title likely runs through the SEC yet again. The Georgia Bulldogs wear the target on their back as...
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement
Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date
Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season
Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
Pete Golding opens up about Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis' physical transformation
Jaheim Oatis has held an Alabama football scholarship offer since he was in middle school. That’s right, the Crimson Tide staff, led by defensive coordinator Pete Golding in his particular recruitment, identified Oatis early and struck with the offer. Most seniors in high school have trouble saying no to Alabama when that letter from Nick Saban comes in the mail. You can only imagine how surreal the experience must have been for an eighth grader to get the call.
Greg McElroy on Tennessee offense: It has the potential to be unstoppable
Was one of the stories of the season in the SEC. Under new coach Josh Heupel, the Vols turned things around and became a dynamite offense while getting back on the positive side of .500 for the year. The player responsible for a lot of that success? Quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Paul Finebaum previews thin pool of National Championship contenders in 2022
In any given season, there are only so many teams who have a realistic shot to win the national championship. In 2022, the list feels even smaller than normal, though. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum broke down the list of possible national championship contenders. Ultimately, Paul Finebaum thinks that there are...
