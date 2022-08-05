ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC

Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Fitzpatrick, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Nick Saban News

What's scarier than facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team?. Facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team coming off a "rebuilding" season. Alabama was "rebuilding" in 2021, according to their head coach. That "rebuilding" season led to a Heisman Trophy win and a national championship game loss. What...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#College Football#Utah State#All American
The Spun

4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season

Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Pete Golding opens up about Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis' physical transformation

Jaheim Oatis has held an Alabama football scholarship offer since he was in middle school. That’s right, the Crimson Tide staff, led by defensive coordinator Pete Golding in his particular recruitment, identified Oatis early and struck with the offer. Most seniors in high school have trouble saying no to Alabama when that letter from Nick Saban comes in the mail. You can only imagine how surreal the experience must have been for an eighth grader to get the call.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy