Jaheim Oatis has held an Alabama football scholarship offer since he was in middle school. That’s right, the Crimson Tide staff, led by defensive coordinator Pete Golding in his particular recruitment, identified Oatis early and struck with the offer. Most seniors in high school have trouble saying no to Alabama when that letter from Nick Saban comes in the mail. You can only imagine how surreal the experience must have been for an eighth grader to get the call.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO