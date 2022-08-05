Husker notes: Frost praises Alante Brown's work ethic, says Ochaun Mathis has 'elite talent'

Read on kearneyhub.com
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: Travis Fisher says Nebraska's safety competition remains tight
Omar Brown worked with the No. 1 unit. Kaine Williams had a pick-six. They haven’t necessarily been the names on the tip of Travis Fisher’s tongue for the last six months, which underlined again, on Monday, the ferocity of competition at Nebraska’s safeties position. Fisher wants four...
Kearney Hub
Husker EDGE Ochaun Mathis' 'humble approach' to joining team helps speed up transition
A big-time player with big-time production, Ochaun Mathis is no stranger to the spotlight. Mathis drew national interest this summer as one of college football’s top edge rushers in the transfer portal, which took him to Nebraska after four years at TCU. The expectations for Mathis are high —...
Kearney Hub
From C-2 to DI, Colton Feist is primed to make an impact on Nebraska's defense
Coming from Class C-2 football at Yutan, Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed when he got to Nebraska. Feist recalls playing nose tackle on NU’s scout team against offensive lineman that outweighed him by 50 pounds. “I’m like, ‘Well, I...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defense holds its own during scrimmage — even as position battles continue
Saturday was a different kind of scrimmage than Ochaun Mathis expected. Different than what he experienced in four seasons at TCU. It felt more like a game, he said Monday. Players running on and off the field at full speed. Quick situational changes that require quick thinking. “A lot of...
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt to return for one more year
A summer packed with baseball successes confirmed to Griffin Everitt what he had long suspected. He and Nebraska have some unfinished business together. The two-year Husker catcher and co-captain last season will return for one more college campaign, he told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday. His decision — generally expected after he went undrafted in mid-July — means NU retains one of its most consistent performers who has been a .289 career hitter across 85 career starts.
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Making NU's special teams better starts with a culture shift. So far, so good
Eight days into preseason practices, he wanted to know which period of practice was the toughest for his Huskers. So he asked a couple unnamed players for their thoughts. “They all said special teams,” Frost said Monday. “That means we’re putting in the work. That means the guys are buying in and making sure they give good effort there.”
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top-ranked recruit in Nebraska, Husker target: 'I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t know how to get it done'
Malachi Coleman is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Nebraska in the 2023 cycle. It would be a significant recruiting win for Scott Frost’s program if the Cornhuskers can fend off the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and others to sign Coleman. A recent quote from Coleman, however, shows that he won’t put state pride ahead of program success.
KETV.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
York News-Times
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska. Again.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy tries to get to the bottom of why Nebraska was the final home game for Iowa to sell out.
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
waynedailynews.com
Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results
RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
Sand Hills Express
Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season
LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
York News-Times
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
