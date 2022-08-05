RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.

