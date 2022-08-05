ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNtv.com

Lunchbreak: Peach Cobbler

Returns Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5 – 8 pm. The event features two cultivated routes, allowing hungry foodies to travel up and down the Clark Street business corridor sampling more than 20 dinner, drink and dessert options from Andersonville’s robust restaurant district. Taste Of Andersonville. https://andersonville.org/events/taste-of-andersonville/. Recipe:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

First Summer Float Party on the Chicago River set to take place

CHICAGO — Friends of the Chicago River are set to host their first float party of the summer Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are currently on sale until 10 p.m. Thursday, with the event having an attendance cap at 500. According to the non-profit organization’s website, “The Summer Float Party is an unparalleled opportunity to experience […]
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know

As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Perfect Summertime Snack: Philly-Style Soft Pretzels

That was a clip from the Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ starring Adam Shapiro. But Adam isn’t just an actor, he’s also bringing the perfect summertime snack to Chicago with his company Shappy Pretzel Co. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder Adam Shapiro.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Le Colonial in Lake Forest

Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today

RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Windy City Smokeout kicks off at United Center this weekend

CHICAGO — Summertime music, BBQ and festivals. There’s nothing more Chicago than that. The Windy City Smokeout will take over the city’s United Center this weekend with some of the best food and music in the country. Winner of the Academy of Country Music Awards “Festival of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

