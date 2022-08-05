Read on wgntv.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
WGNtv.com
Lunchbreak: Peach Cobbler
Returns Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5 – 8 pm. The event features two cultivated routes, allowing hungry foodies to travel up and down the Clark Street business corridor sampling more than 20 dinner, drink and dessert options from Andersonville’s robust restaurant district. Taste Of Andersonville. https://andersonville.org/events/taste-of-andersonville/. Recipe:
First Summer Float Party on the Chicago River set to take place
CHICAGO — Friends of the Chicago River are set to host their first float party of the summer Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are currently on sale until 10 p.m. Thursday, with the event having an attendance cap at 500. According to the non-profit organization’s website, “The Summer Float Party is an unparalleled opportunity to experience […]
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
Eater
Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know
As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Chicago's Morton Salt Building Transformed Into New Music Venue
See who's performing at 'The Salt Shed' this Summer.
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge
I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.
The Perfect Summertime Snack: Philly-Style Soft Pretzels
That was a clip from the Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ starring Adam Shapiro. But Adam isn’t just an actor, he’s also bringing the perfect summertime snack to Chicago with his company Shappy Pretzel Co. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder Adam Shapiro.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Le Colonial in Lake Forest
Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
Jill Siar, Community Partnerships Manager at PAWS Chicago. Saturday, September 10, 2022 | Montrose Harbor – Grove 16.
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
Windy City Smokeout kicks off at United Center this weekend
CHICAGO — Summertime music, BBQ and festivals. There’s nothing more Chicago than that. The Windy City Smokeout will take over the city’s United Center this weekend with some of the best food and music in the country. Winner of the Academy of Country Music Awards “Festival of...
