Hardinsburg City Council
8/8/2022—The Hardinsburg City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance setting tax rates for the current year at their regular meeting Monday evening. The real and personal property tax rate is 32 cents per $100 valuation. The fire tax rate is three cents per $100 valuation, and the motor vehicle tax rate is 28 cents per $100 valuation.
Cloverport Schools Back To School 08-09-2022
Cloverport Independent School Superintendent Keith Haynes talked with Gene Webster about the Back to School for the 150th year at Cloverport Schools.
Mary Elizabeth Ervin
Mary Elizabeth Ervin, age 79, of Ekron, died Sunday (8/7) at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Harold Ervin; two children: Melissa Jaggers and Michael Ervin; four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at 1PM ET Wednesday (8/10) at the Hager Funeral Home with burial will follow in St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 AM ET until the time of service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the American Heart Association.
Kimberly Carol Kessinger
Kimberly Carol Kessinger, age 51, of Vine Grove, died Saturday (8/6) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband: David L. Kessinger; two daughters: Shelley R. Ivie and Olivia S. Kessinger; her father: C. Ray Hullett; her brother: Terry Ray Hullett. Funeral services will be held at 6 PM ET Monday (8/8) at the Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held after 12 Noon ET at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 12 Noon CT Tuesday (8/9) in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Safe Harbor or Wilson & Muir Bank in Vine Grove.
Dorothy Payne
We have a change in a previous obituary for 91-year-old Dorothy Payne, of Garfield. Visitation for this evening(Mo-08/08) has been canceled due to an increase in COVID cases. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg Tuesday(08/09) from 9:30am-1:00pm. Graveside service will be Tuesday (08/09) afternoon at 1:30 at the Garfield Cemetery. ***(original obituary) Dorothy Payne, age 91, of Garfield, died Wednesday(08/03) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Dowell and Rebecca Cain of Harned; sons: Rogie Payne of Leitchfield and Harold “Junie” Payne of Harned; a sister, Margie Moore of Harned;10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. There will be a Graveside service Tuesday (08/09) afternoon at 1:30 at the Garfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg Tuesday morning after 9:30 (Monday visitation has been cancelled due to an increase in COVID cases). Expressions of sympathy may be made to Garfield Baptist Church or Garfield Cemetery.
