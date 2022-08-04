We have a change in a previous obituary for 91-year-old Dorothy Payne, of Garfield. Visitation for this evening(Mo-08/08) has been canceled due to an increase in COVID cases. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg Tuesday(08/09) from 9:30am-1:00pm. Graveside service will be Tuesday (08/09) afternoon at 1:30 at the Garfield Cemetery. ***(original obituary) Dorothy Payne, age 91, of Garfield, died Wednesday(08/03) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Dowell and Rebecca Cain of Harned; sons: Rogie Payne of Leitchfield and Harold “Junie” Payne of Harned; a sister, Margie Moore of Harned;10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. There will be a Graveside service Tuesday (08/09) afternoon at 1:30 at the Garfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg Tuesday morning after 9:30 (Monday visitation has been cancelled due to an increase in COVID cases). Expressions of sympathy may be made to Garfield Baptist Church or Garfield Cemetery.

HARDINSBURG, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO