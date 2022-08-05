ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Your Calendars, New Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Set to Drop

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Beginning this weekend on Sunday (August 7) on Epix, fans of the famed British rock band The Rolling Stones will get what they’ve likely always wanted: a multi-part documentary series that goes in-depth behind each of the core four members.

All this on the band’s 60th anniversary.

The new docu-series, which comes on the heels of the fan-favorite Beatles docu-series, Get Back, is seeing its U.S. premiere this month. The movie, My Life as a Rolling Stone, will likely be highly-watched (see American Songwriter for episode recaps next week.)

The series, which was originally debuted by the BBC in the U.K., looks at the group’s history through four individual episodes of each of the core four: lead singer and frontman Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, guitarist Ron Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts.

Via the series, viewers will see behind-the-scenes footage and stories about each of the artist’s personalities, cultural impact, and more.

The series was co-directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor, both of whom have worked on projects featuring the band in the past. Murray directed the 2019 doc, The Quiet One, about the co-founding bassist Bill Wyman. Tavernor took the lead on the television special on Richards, which came in conjunction with the six-string player’s autobiography, Life.

Other big names featured in the series include Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Steven Tyler, Slash, and more.

The series is also executive produced by Steve Condie, SVP, Content, Mercury Studios.

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of Epix’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix,” said Epix president Michael Wright in a statement. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

Said Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb, “EPIX is the perfect U.S. home for these dynamic-yet-highly-personal portraits of Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie. As they celebrate 60 years we couldn’t be prouder that EPIX viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows.”

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

