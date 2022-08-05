Read on mountainlake.org
Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Bread flour is your yeasted baked good’s best friend. It is a high protein flour that contributes to the chewy nature of bread and pizza crust, as well as the delightful (read: fluffy) rise of your cinnamon buns and donuts. When it comes to flour, the higher the protein, the more gluten development. Often in baking we talk about avoiding gluten development, like when we make cake or muffins, as extra gluten can make a baked good tough. But when it comes to yeasted baked goods, gluten is our bestie. That same “toughness” that we want to prevent when making birthday cake, makes our yeasted treats rise high (due to the structure it provides during the fermentation process (aka during the rise)) and gives our bread (or pretzels or pizza crust) that telltale “chew.”
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Making homemade French bread is a game-changer! Golden on the outside and supremely soft and tender on the inside, it will complement any meal perfectly!. I love making bread at...
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. As someone who’s baked professionally for many years (both in restaurants and as an editor at Epicurious), I’m always looking for a good way to organize my cake recipes. For a long time I kept them in a disheveled stack of dog-eared cookbooks and internet printouts. Each time I went to bake a cake, I had to sift through the pile in search of a recipe for my favorite carrot cake, or, if I was feeling fancy and had several hours to spare, an Opera cake. And when I wasn’t quite sure what type of cake I was in the mood to bake? An even more frantic shuffling of papers would ensue.
Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy beans, be they sweet and smoky baked beans or black beans in a burrito. But, this Italian style of casserole has the perfect balance of tomato sauce that counters the creaminess of the white beans. Greens mixed in with the beans add some flavor and texture, and some fresh mozzarella on top takes this recipe up to an 11. If you thought beans were boring somehow then this dish might just change all that!
Acquacotta: Rachel Roddy’s recipe for vegetable broth with poached eggs
Mary Eaton was from Bungay in Suffolk. It is her 1823 recipe for Vegetable Water Soup that Florence White included in her practical cookery book, Good Things in England. Half a cabbage, four carrots, two parsnips, two onions, three turnips, celery and parsley root, white beet, chervil and half a pint of peas are tied up in linen, then boiled, before being chopped up and served in the broth. The recipe doesn’t mention eggs or bread, but there is a good chance they were added. Meanwhile, in Maremma, a geographical area that straddles south-west Tuscany and parts of northern Lazio, similar soups are called acquacotta, or cooked water.
