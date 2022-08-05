ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

How to Catch Inshore Redfish, Trout, and Flounder from a Kayak

By Kristine Fischer
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqFhu_0h6QOdYo00
In-shore kayak fishing has been popular for decades. Jordan Easley

One of the many reasons anglers are drawn to kayak fishing is the opportunity to access waters unreachable by a boat under power. This is especially true for inshore saltwater fishing, and a major reason why kayak fishing took off in the marshes and flats of ocean bays before freshwater anglers began to widely use them to catch pan fish, bass, musky, and pike on lakes and rivers.

The cool thing about inshore saltwater fishing is it’s so accessible (as long as you live near the coast) and the species you can catch make some of the best table fare in fishing. Restaurant patrons will pay top dollar to order some of these fish, but you can catch and eat them for next to nothing once you have all the necessary gear, which is minimal if you already own a kayak.

There are three main inshore species—redfish, speckled trout, and flounder—you can target. I’ll also detail the best states to fish for them.

The Gear You Will Need

If you have a kayak, there’s not much more you need to catch inshore redfish, speckled trout, and flounder. Buy one or two 7-foot medium or medium light action spinning rods, a 3000 size reel, and you’re good to go. As far as baits, keep it to small paddle tail swimbaits on light ¼-ounce jig heads, flukes, and small top water baits.

Be sure to pay attention to the tides, as it affects eating habits. Fish will feed heavily when there is water movement from the changing tides bringing bait. They will relate to the current caused by the tides. There are several apps that anglers use to predict the tides including Navionics and saltwatertides.com.

The Three Species to Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVOKF_0h6QOdYo00
Redfish are only becoming more popular targets as populations increase. Jared Easley

1. Redfish

If you follow any coastal anglers on social media, I guarantee there are at least a few images in their feeds of them holding up a giant red. Redfish are only increasing in popularity, especially since saltwater striper numbers continue to decline. Red numbers continue to grow, and have been caught as far north as the upper Chesapeake. Once these fish are born, they spend most of their juvenile life in very shallow water. When they mature, reds migrate to the ocean. One of the most popular areas for a kayak angler to target these fish are tidal marshes, due to the kayak’s ability to access extremely shallow water. Redfish will patrol marshes looking for crabs, shrimp, and bait fish, and can be sight fished when conditions are right. Reds are known to be spirited fighters, and willing to eat a variety of baits, including top waters, saltwater jigs, flukes, paddle tail swimbaits, spoons, and the ever-popular pop n’ cork.

Betts Tackle

2. Speckled Trout

These toothy critters are another popular option, as there are usually relaxed regulations for them. That makes trout an ideal species for anyone looking to put food on the table. Trout will hang out in the same environments that the redfish do, but they tend to relate to structure such as deep holes, humps, and reefs. When fishing for trout, always be on the lookout for mud lines and color changes, as trout look to ambush their prey in these areas. Anglers can use the same redfish baits for trout, as well as small plugs.

Berkley

3. Flounder

Flounder migrate to deeper water in the fall, but return to bays when the waters warm up in the spring. They lie on the bottom and are ambush predators, and will stack up in the drains, passes, and holes on the falling tide with the current bringing them a buffet of shrimp and baitfish. Small ¼-ounce jig heads with curly tailed or paddle tailed swimbaits are both key baits. Berkley Gulp shrimp and Gulp curly tailed swimbaits are very popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQTAZ_0h6QOdYo00
The Texas coast is one of the most iconic destinations for reds, trout, and flounder. Jared Easley

Best States for Inshore Fishing

  • Texas: The entire Texas coast is lined with barrier islands. The bays between the mainland and the islands make for exceptional habitat for all three species. The state park in Galveston, Texas, has excellent public access, and West Galveston Bay, and Christmas Bay offer kayak anglers plenty of areas to explore. Lighthouse Lakes near Port O’Connor offer clearer water than Galveston for those anglers looking to sight fish.
  • Louisiana: Louisiana is a bucket-list fishery for redfish anglers. The Cajun state offers some of the best fishing both for quantity and quality. Check out the Grand Isle and Venice for the full grown reds, as well as trout, and flounder fishing.
  • South Carolina: Charleston is known for its flood tide fishing. The tidal swings here are significantly larger than those in Louisiana and Texas, making it an ideal fishery. With excellent public access, and good fishing close to the ramps, Charleston is a must see. It’s best to go in the afternoon. As the tide falls look for escape routes—such as feeder creeks—that lead to deeper water to intercept fish. If you find fiddler crabs, you’ll likely be on the reds.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Ultra-Rare Orange Smallmouth Bass Caught in Michigan

Josh Chrenko of Indianapolis is a hardcore smallmouth bass angler, but he’d never seen a fish quite like the one he landed on Michigan’s Muskegon River earlier this month. Chrenko and a buddy had traveled to Michigan’s lower peninsula specifically to fish for smallies. During their trip, Chrenko caught a smallmouth in the 1- to 1.5-pound range that looked more like an oversize goldfish than a bass. Looking at the photos and videos that Chrenko shared on Facebook, the fish is solid bright orange and has an almost neon quality to it.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Fish#Kayaks#Kayak Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Kayak
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPI News

Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan

A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy