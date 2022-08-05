Watch Nico Rosberg Take Delivery Of The First Production Rimac Nevera

Read on insideevs.com
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
1969 Buick Riviera Is Named Hot Wheels Finalist
This incredible custom classic is a stunning semi-finalist in the Hot Wheels Legends competition. Hot Wheels is a brand most notably recognized for its dedication to having fun with the concept of custom classic and modern-day performance automobiles. You might remember racing these cars on tracks as children as those long orange tracks bent and twisted around like a roller coaster in your living room. These tiny vehicles were undoubtedly a source of joy for automotive enthusiasts everywhere, which is precisely why some would go on to build their own Hot Wheel cars as adults. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of how to celebrate your kid-side with your favorite automobile and years of dedication to your craft.
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming With Bespoke Pirelli Tires
At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV spy shots: First Maybach EV coming soon
Mercedes-Benz is developing a Maybach-enhanced version of the recently revealed 2023 EQS SUV, and a prototype has just been spotted. The reveal should take place in 2023 meaning we'll likely see the full-size Maybach EQS SUV land at dealerships as a 2024 model. It will be the ultra-luxury sub-brand's first electric vehicle.
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
Top Speed
Best Cafe Racer Motorcycles in 2022
The cafe racer phenomenon started in the late 1950s as young motorcyclists stripped down their production roadsters and rebuilt them to resemble the racing Nortons and AJSs of their heroes such as Geoff Duke and John Surtees. These young rockers then challenged each other to races, based at their local café, setting off as a record started on the jukebox and having to get back before the record ended. Fast forward to the 2000s and the cafe racer becomes a production model for many manufacturers.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bring Back Stylish Analog Gauge Clusters
Kristen LeeIn the unrelenting, forward-march of technology and digitization, pretty things get left behind.
insideevs.com
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
insideevs.com
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Now Spending Bulk Of Time On Factory Floor
Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following:
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…. In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Sweet Sixteen Cylinder Marmons Selling at Mecum's Monterey Sale
These cars are so rare most people never see one, this guy owns four and is proud of it. In the early 20th century there was one company that seemingly trumped all others in terms of their innovative design and engineering. That brand was called Marmon and to say they were dedicated to the pursuit of better automotive technology would be a vast understatement. Having created models such as the Wasp which won the first ever Indianapolis 500, it's easy to see how the Marmon Motor Company found success in the roaring ‘20s. This collection is a testament to the greatness portrayed by the brand and its automobiles as it combines four incredibly rare vehicles into one piece which you might have the chance to own very soon.
insideevs.com
Schwinn Releases Stylish Mendocino Commuter E-Bike
Most of us have grown up with some exposure to the Schwinn brand. Given that Schwinn bikes have been around since 1895, you can assume that the majority of bicycle enthusiasts worldwide are familiar with them. It appears that this firm is just as active as they were more than 125 years ago, since they continue introducing new models, and are now keeping up with the latest cycling trends by making their own e-bikes.
Top Speed
Watch the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Run Quietly Around the Nurburgring
Everyone expected Maserati’s first electric model to be the GranTursimo Folgore. The company proved us wrong when it unveiled the new Grecale, including the electric Folgore. Now that the work with the Grecale is done, the Italian company is focusing its attention on a new generation GranTurismo. First, we will see the fuel-powered model, but the electric version - aka the Folgore - should follow too. Various prototypes were caught testing in the past, but now the GranTurismo Folgore was caught running around the Nurburgring track in an eerie silence.
