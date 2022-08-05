Watch Nico Rosberg Take Delivery Of The First Production Rimac Nevera

These cars are so rare most people never see one, this guy owns four and is proud of it. In the early 20th century there was one company that seemingly trumped all others in terms of their innovative design and engineering. That brand was called Marmon and to say they were dedicated to the pursuit of better automotive technology would be a vast understatement. Having created models such as the Wasp which won the first ever Indianapolis 500, it's easy to see how the Marmon Motor Company found success in the roaring ‘20s. This collection is a testament to the greatness portrayed by the brand and its automobiles as it combines four incredibly rare vehicles into one piece which you might have the chance to own very soon.

