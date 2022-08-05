ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Federal lawsuit sheds new light on 'gangster-like' shootings outside east Louisville restaurant

wdrb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdrb.com

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
WLKY.com

Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say 2 shot, including teen, in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after minor robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a minor was robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons last week. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eighth Division officers responded to the report of a hold up last Tuesday in the 9400 block of Delphinium Street around 5 p.m. That's near Dayflower Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gangster#Violent Crime#District Court
wdrb.com

Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
SHIVELY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
k105.com

Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman

A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old hit and killed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies man killed in I-64 hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run on I-64 between Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 29-year-old Ira Land. Previous story: LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 Authorities have...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy