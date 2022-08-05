'Thirteen Lives' Featurette Follows a "Dream Audience" Screening of the Film

Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a tale almost too extraordinary to be true, but it is a very accurate dramatization of the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand in 2018. Following a practice session, a junior football team entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system. In total, there were twelve boys aged eleven to sixteen and the team’s assistant coach exploring the cave before bad weather conditions caused the cave to flood and blocked their way out. They became trapped, and after a parent of one of the boys reported that he had not come home, a rescue operation was organized. The rescue gripped the world and saw a team of almost 10,000 volunteers from seventeen different countries help out. At the forefront of the movie are the acting talents of Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton who have all stressed the difficulties of making this film. It is an important story to tell though, and the final product is as gripping as it is heartfelt.

