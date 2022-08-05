$600K grants boost language learning in Indiana schools

Read on www.kpvi.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration today, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Major employers say abortion ban will affect expansion plans in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Two of Indiana’s leading employers have said the passage of a near-total ban on abortion could negatively impact future expansion plans in the state. Eli Lilly and Cummins are the most recent employers to come out against the legislation. Both chambers of the Indiana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion
It took the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly just six weeks to enact a near-total abortion ban following the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by its Roe v. Wade decision. The fallout for Hoosiers is likely to last much longer. Almost immediately...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Ohio using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New funding will support Connecticut small businesses in the hospitality sector
(The Center Square) – The hospitality industry in Connecticut will be benefiting from new state funding. Restaurants, hotels, transportation agencies, and other businesses will receive a share of $30 million in grant funding, Gov. Ned Lamont said, under the Connecticut Hospitality Industry Support Program. The funds will be distributed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan taxpayers foot $285k for 'mobility services'
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will spend $285,000 on four “mobility services” in Ann Arbor, Rochester, Dearborn, Novi, and Farmington Hills. The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform will give four companies – Bluecity, GEKOT Inc., Mouvit, and Nimbus – $285,000 in total funding. “Today’s announcement...
KPVI Newschannel 6
USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration
ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project
(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia tax collections continued to climb in July despite economic downturn
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, as general fund receipts totaled more than $2.2 billion during July, the first month of fiscal 2023. The collections represent a 2.5%, or $54.2 million, increase from the more than $2.1 billion collected in July 2021. Georgia...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state
BATON ROUGE. La. - As the 2022-23 school year is beginning, Louisiana State Police are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children and children walking or biking to school. Troopers, along with local law enforcement,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Shreveport 107-year-old women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser honored two Shreveport women who are 107-years-old. Mrs.Elvira Helaire- Davis and Ms. Geneva Moore were both born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration allocated nearly $10 million to the airport in Klamath Falls for runway repairs. (Courtesy of Crater Lake - Klamath Regional Airport) The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newcomers will represent at least 32% of Vermont’s state legislative seats next year
Fifty-seven state legislative seats up for election in Vermont this year are open, meaning no incumbents filed to run. This represents 32% of the state’s legislature, a marked increase compared to recent election cycles. Since no incumbents are present, newcomers are guaranteed to win all open seats. Vermont restructured...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidates in Republican attorney general primary promise tough-on-crime policies
In the three-person Republican primary for Wisconsin attorney general, all the candidates promise to bring tough-on-crime policies to the state Department of Justice — although only one of them has law enforcement experience. The race is between Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, former state Rep. Adam...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
