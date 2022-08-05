Read on www.lanereport.com
Related
lanereport.com
Op-Ed: Join Kentucky at the State Fair this August
If the pandemic shutdown of 2020 taught us anything, it was how good we have it at The Kentucky State Fair. That year, we could only offer the youth portion of our livestock shows. Everything else about the state fair, the sights, the sounds, and the smells, were missing. Last year, when some states were still canceling or postponing their fairs, Kentucky was able to return to the state fair back in all its fantastic ways and people turned out in droves to, once again, feel a bit of normalcy and experience all the state fair has to offer.
lanereport.com
KCH celebrates 25 years of serving Kentucky’s children
— On Aug. 23, Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) will celebrate its 25th anniversary of serving the children of the Commonwealth. The hospital has grown since 1997, in both physical capacities and in the types of specialty care for every child, from infants to young adults. Physician-in-chief Scottie B. Day,...
lanereport.com
A guide to understanding your FEMA letter
— Eastern Kentucky flood survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.
Comments / 0