Mike McDaniel explains the release of DT Adam Butler

The Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Adam Butler earlier in the week with a failed physical designation. He didn’t step on the field during training camp, but he wasn’t placed on either the physically unable to perform list or the non-football injury list prior to the start.

On Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media and was asked about Butler’s release, including why he wasn’t placed on a list, and if he felt good with the group of guys that they had at the position.

“Absolutely he’s a useful piece,” McDaniel said. “It takes a village in an NFL organization, and I don’t fancy myself as a CBA expert. Luckily, I have CBA experts down the hall as a resource. Certain things within the injury really kinda forced the hand in that direction, and yes, we are very confident in a lot of the young players that we’re developing and very confident in that room in general.”

What should also be noted is that the Dolphins saved $4.15 million in cap space that they can now use to sign free agents, extend their own players or carry over to 2023.

Last year, Butler’s only season with Miami, he played a career-high 53 of the team’s defensive snaps. However, he also set career-lows in tackles (17) and sacks (two).

The Dolphins have a number of players who can play on the interior of the defensive line, including Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins, Benito Jones and undrafted rookie Ben Stille.

Sieler, Jenkins and Stille had pretty solid days at practice on Friday, highlighting McDaniel’s belief in the group.