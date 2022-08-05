ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

FEMA Mobile Registration Centers Now in Floyd and Pike Counties

FEMA mobile registration centers are now open in Floyd and Pike counties to help flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the devastating flooding that began July 26. The Floyd county location is the Martin Community Center and The Pike county location is 15308 US 23 South at Dorton. All...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pike County, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
Pike County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Letcher Owsley#Pike
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
whvoradio.com

Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday

The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBJ7.com

What Buchanan County residents can expect after flood damage assessments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Government emergency management teams finished their damage assessments in Buchanan County Friday. FEMA and Buchanan County are now collaborating with the Commonwealth for a possible disaster declaration. Damage assessments were the first step for residents to receive federal aid after the devastating floods in mid-July. The...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy