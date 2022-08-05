Biden Says He Is Hopeful on Griner, Working Hard for Her Release

Read on www.usnews.com
Hunter's vice: Joe Biden reportedly met with Chinese businessmen tied to son at White House in 2014
Joe Biden reportedly met with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden's company at the White House in 2014, according to White House visitor logs.
Top Democrat apologizes to Joe Biden for saying she doesn't think he'll run for president in 2024 before doubling down again: 'I happen to think you won't run'
"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run," said 76-year-old Rep. Carolyn Maloney before adding: "I happen to think you won't be running."
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
What is a Penal Colony? Brittney Griner Russian Prison Conditions Examined
The conditions in penal colonies, which make up the vast majority of Russian prisons with 684 of the 692 penitentiaries, differ from a typical prison.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Reince Priebus reveals dinner Trump had with Chinese President Xi that sets him apart from Biden
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus dished on a dinner that then-President Trump had with China's President Xi Jinping that encapsulates the difference between Trump and President Biden Thursday on "Hannity." TRUMP SAYS CHINA 'ABSOLUTELY' GOING AFTER TAIWAN AFTER RUSSIA-UKRAINE 'DISASTER'. PRIEBUS: I was at the meeting in...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
With Biden's agenda showing sudden signs of life, Democrats are able to dream again
For months, Democrats haven't been able to get much of anything done — and Americans were disillusioned. But now they're in high gear.
Solomons PM's Absence From Memorial Service Was a 'Missed Opportunity' - U.S. Official
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech on Sunday at...
Top House Democrat says she'll 'absolutely' support Biden if he runs in 2024 after saying that she 'doesn't believe' the president would seek reelection
A top House Democrat walked back her claim that Biden won't run in 2024. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said she would "absolutely" support Biden if he runs for reelection. Maloney is locked in a tight primary battle with a fellow veteran Democratic lawmaker. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney walked back her...
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
DOJ Will Take Action Against Hunter Biden Within 2 Months: Representative
Republican Representative James Comer believes that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will take action against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, within the next two months. Comer told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo Friday that he's "pretty confident" that "something's going to happen with the Department of Justice...
Biden: superhero, lame duck -- or both?
So what do Americans see in Joe Biden -- a doddery has-been whom even his own party doesn't want around, or an improbable superhero? Usually, party support for an incumbent president to seek a second term is automatic.
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
