More Storms Bring Renewed Flood Threat in Hard-Hit Kentucky

Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Missouri Flooding
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding. The declaration makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health expenses. Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across...
Drazan: Declare State of Emergency for Homeless Crisis in OR
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap....
Maryland County to Decertify Primary Results and Rescan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Frederick County will decertify the results of last month's primary and reconvene this week to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots because of a discrepancy attributed to human errors in ballot accounting, county and state elections officials announced Monday. The Frederick County Board of...
Nebraska Won't Hold Special Legislative Session on Abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he will not call a special legislative session to try to enact a 12-week abortion ban because the measure doesn't have enough votes to break a filibuster. Ricketts — a Republican who has said he wants to ban...
4 Killed in Ohio Neighborhood; Authorities Launch Manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.
After New Mexico Killings, Muslims Are on Edge
(Reuters) - Albuquerque business owner Mula Akbar now carries a pistol most of the time after three Muslim men he knew were ambushed and killed in New Mexico's largest city in the last 10 days. He said he and other members of Albuquerque's Muslim community are taking such precautions while...
Woman Sentenced as Teen to Life in Prison Set to Be Paroled
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the...
