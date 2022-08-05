Sheriff: Morgue assistant's meatballs at cook-off not made of male body parts

Read on www.police1.com
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois man jailed on Ballard meth charge
An Illinois man was jailed on a drug charge Saturday after a vehicle was searched. Ballard County deputies stopped a truck in LaCenter for alleged traffic violations, and K9 Kony reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies said the passenger, identified as Glenn Loflin of Belleville,...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man faces multiple charges after stealing SUV, vehicle's owner charged with disorderly conduct
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man is charged with disorderly conduct after investigators say he got on a motorcycle and chased a man who stole an SUV from him. When the chase ended in Carlisle County, authorities say the owner of the SUV got into a physical struggle with the sheriff.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scam
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix
State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
wmix94.com
Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution
MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
wfcnnews.com
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 75 years
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This year marks 75 years since the official construction and opening of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The 44,000 acre refuge was established in 1947, including 23,000 acres of land and water open for reactional use. The Restricted Area contains 21,000 acres which has limited recreational...
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
