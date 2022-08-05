ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

Sheriff: Morgue assistant's meatballs at cook-off not made of male body parts

 3 days ago
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois man jailed on Ballard meth charge

An Illinois man was jailed on a drug charge Saturday after a vehicle was searched. Ballard County deputies stopped a truck in LaCenter for alleged traffic violations, and K9 Kony reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies said the passenger, identified as Glenn Loflin of Belleville,...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman

A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
LEDBETTER, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair

A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scam

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix

State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
DIX, IL
wfcnnews.com

Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court

New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution

MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
CENTRALIA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 75 years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This year marks 75 years since the official construction and opening of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The 44,000 acre refuge was established in 1947, including 23,000 acres of land and water open for reactional use. The Restricted Area contains 21,000 acres which has limited recreational...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL

