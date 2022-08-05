ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame football: Injury updates following Day 1 of 2022 fall camp

By Ashton Pollard about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CiwU_0h6Q3alX00
Marcus Freeman is entering his first year as the Notre Dame head coach. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

On Friday, Notre Dame opened fall practice on a muggy morning in South Bend with just over four weeks to go until they take the field in Columbus. While the team is relatively healthy overall, there are some lingering injuries from spring practice and summer workouts. Here’s a brief summary following post-practice comments from head coach Marcus Freeman.

RB Logan Diggs

Diggs tore the labrum in his shoulder during the Blue-Gold Game, and he was expected back in late September. That timeline could move up slightly; he may be ready for Ohio State, but he would not be taking the bulk of the reps at the position by any means.

The sophomore back was in a red jersey on Friday, signaling he is not going full-contact yet.

“There’s a progression for some guys getting back,” Freeman said. “You can’t just go from zero and put them in at 100. So we have some guys on limited reps.”

Freeman included Diggs in that group.

WR Avery Davis

Davis is in the same situation as Diggs, although he was not in a red jersey. He was a full participant in practice, but he is taking limited reps. The sixth-year senior wide receiver tore his ACL in November against Navy.

WR Joe Wilkins Jr.

Wilkins, a fifth-year senior, had foot surgery following a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot last spring. He was practicing on Friday, but he will not play at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Davis also suffered a torn MCL last year and missed the majority of the season.

LB Marist Liufau

After he was the talk of early fall camp last season, Liufau suffered a major ankle injury which sidelined him for his junior season. Now he’s back and expected to be ready to go for Columbus, but like Diggs and Wilkins, he is taking limited reps.

“I want to see him get to a place where he’s 100 percent full-go in practice, and then we’ll get to the game,” Freeman said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Currently sidelined

Freshmen tight end Mitchell Evans and running back Jadarian Price remain in boots. Evans is expected to return at some point during 2022 following July foot surgery for a stress fracture, while Price is out for the year with an Achilles injury.

Defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina, who tore his ACL on March 17 in the first spring practice, was not practicing with the line but was brace-less on the sideline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Competition Benefiting Notre Dame Quarterbacks

Drew Pyne. The two quarterbacks are embroiled in a competition to become the #1 signal caller for the Fighting Irish and the battle is only making each of them a better. The two signal callers talk about their goals in Fall camp, their progress, and how, despite competing, are inseparable off the field. Which one will emerge as the starter against Ohio State?
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame's 2023 WR Haul Already Something Special

Make no mistake about it, Notre Dame wants to add Ronan Hanafin‍ to its 2023 recruiting class and continues to do what it can to make that happen. That being said, the Irish have already landed three top targets at the position and their impact on Notre Dame’s current recruiting class and eventual roster shouldn’t be overlooked or disregarded simply because there’s no drama left to their recruitments.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What Jaiden Ausberry brings to the Irish

It has been an incredible run for the Notre Dame football program in terms of recruiting, and they landed another big name this week. Notre Dame football has landed 2023 linebacker out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in Jaiden Ausberry Thursday afternoon. Ausberry was last on campus for his official visit in June, among previous visit before this one and that visit is really what sealed it for him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Columbus, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Ankle Injury#Red Jersey#American Football#College Football#The Blue Gold Game#Ohio State#Acl#Navy#Lisfranc#Mcl#Lb Marist Liufau Afte
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Indiana Black Expo hosts drive-thru backpack rally in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Showers ending; Lower heat index on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds out of the north keep a comfortable temperature and level of humidity throughout the day. Much different than the past week, in a good way! Very comfortable in the afternoon with a high in the upper 70s and a light breeze. High of 78 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WNDU

One killed in LaPorte County fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fire on Sunday morning in LaPorte County. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County Coroner confirmed on Monday...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80′s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a totally 80′s roller skating party in downtown South Bend on Friday. The city celebrated August’s first Friday by setting up a roller rink in the 200 block of S. Michigan Street. There was karaoke, rides, vendors, and more!. “We want...
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy