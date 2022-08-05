Report: USC Hires Ed Stewart to Oversee Football Program After 16 Years with Big 12

Read on bleacherreport.com
Bleacher Report
Preseason College Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Amway Poll's Top 25
The top of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll will not teach anything new about the top programs in college football. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be the top three teams in some order when the poll comes out Monday. There are things...
Bleacher Report
Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Resigns After Reading 'Shameful' Word from Player's iPad
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation after reading a "shameful and hurtful" word displayed on a player's iPad during a team meeting last week. Gundy, who had served as an assistant coach at his alma mater since 1999, released a statement detailing the incident late Sunday night:
Bleacher Report
NCAA Football Preseason Rankings 2022: Expert Reactions to Coaches Poll Top 25
Most of the United States is experiencing a heat wave as we approach mid-August, but there are welcome signs of fall around the corner. And one of the hallmarks of the approaching season is the release of the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll ranking the top 25 college football programs in the nation as we approach the "Week 0" season kickoff on August 27. (Most programs start their seasons the following week.)
Bleacher Report
Report: NFL Changes Lowering-of-Helmet Rule After Having Trouble Fining Players
A slight change in wording could adjust how the NFL enforces its unnecessary roughness rules on lowering the helmet. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, the 2022 rulebook states: "It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names
Maybe your fantasy football league waits until the preseason is over before holding your draft. Or perhaps your group is fine with drafting now, taking the risk of potentially losing players to season-ending injuries during the exhibition contests. Either way, now is the time to prepare and research for the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Raiders 'Do Not Plan' on Josh Jacobs Trade Despite HOF Game Usage
The Las Vegas Raiders "are not planning on trading" veteran running back Josh Jacobs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Raiders could likely find a market for Jacobs but "do not plan" to move the 2020 Pro Bowler because they're looking to win games now. Jacobs ran...
Bleacher Report
Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Impactful NFL Players Returning from Injury in 2022
Everything about an NFL season can shift in an instant. A sudden change of direction, an accidental move or a mistimed hit can force franchises to reevaluate their season after a significant injury. The 2021 campaign was no different. A list of established veterans and young stars succumbed to the...
Bleacher Report
Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract
Linebacker Kiko Alonso has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL one day after signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints. WWL-TV's Brooke Kirchhofer reported the news Saturday. Alonso last played during the 2019 season with the Saints. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players With the Most To Prove In 2022 Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially underway following Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. While the results of these games won't count in the standings, there will be plenty of meaningful insights to discern from the upcoming action. Some of the most important revelations from these exhibition contests and training...
Bleacher Report
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries
Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden's Agent Says Leak of Ex-Raiders HC's Racist, Sexist Emails Was 'Hit Job'
Bob LaMonte, the agent of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, said Saturday the leak of his client's racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails was a "hit job." LaMonte said the 58-year-old Gruden was in a "state of shock" after his resignation from the Raiders after information about the emails was released, per Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.
Bleacher Report
Sabrina Ionescu Becomes 1st WNBA Player with 500 PTS, 200 REB, 200 AST in 1 Season
Sabrina Ionescu is in just her third season with the New York Liberty, and she is already etching her name into the history books. During the first quarter of the Liberty's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, Ionescu became the first player in WNBA history to record more than 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a single season.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers QB Is Job Baker Mayfield's 'to Lose' amid Sam Darnold Trade Buzz
The Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback position is reportedly Baker Mayfield's "to lose." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the state of the quarterback battle on Monday after Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reported Carolina was "shopping" Sam Darnold but "can't get takers" because of his salary. Darnold is scheduled to...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray Won't Be Rushed Back After COVID-19 Recovery, per Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Saturday that quarterback Kyler Murray, who had been out since Aug. 1 after testing positive for COVID-19, would only do minimal work upon his return. Murray had to sit for five days after testing positive, per NFL rules. He returned to training...
Bleacher Report
Bears' N'Keal Harry Helped Off Practice Field After Apparent Injury
Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry was helped off the field by teammates and trainers after he suffered an apparent injury during practice Saturday, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Harry is less than one month into his tenure with the Bears, as they acquired him from the New...
Bleacher Report
Bears' Teven Jenkins Denies Conflict With Coaches amid Trade Rumors
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had been absent from training camp as he recovered from an undisclosed injury, but there had been a rumor that discontent and clashes with the coaching staff caused his absence. Jenkins cleared up those rumors while speaking with reporters Saturday after he returned to...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Winning Strategy
The fantasy football debates surrounding the No. 1 overall pick are never about which position should be off the board first. Those discussions are always about which running backs will be taken first no matter if you play in an eight-, 10- or 12-team league. Christian McCaffrey has been one...
