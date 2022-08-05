Auburn defensive line target Joshua Horton sets commitment date

Auburn target Joshua Horton (Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Joshua Horton is one of Auburn’s top defensive line targets in the class of 2023. And he plans to announce his commitment decision in the very near future.

Horton, a defensive tackle from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, Tweeted on Friday that he will reveal his commitment decision on Aug. 19. The graphic in his Tweet featured three programs — Auburn, North Carolina and UCF.

Horton officially visited all three of those programs in June.

Horton, listed at 6-foot-3.5, 275 pounds, is the No. 95 recruit in the state of Georgia for the On3 Consensus. On3 has him ranked higher — at No. 57 in the state.

Auburn is heavily favorited in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine with a projection of 95.7 percent.

One of Horton’s teammates, 4-star safety Terrence Love, is a Tigers commit.

Horton officially visited Auburn in June — and it went well

Horton spoke glowingly about his official to Auburn in June. He was joined in Auburn by his family as well as his teammate, Love. Horton was given campus tours, a tour of the new football facility being built, and was treated like family, he said. He had been to Auburn a few times, but he felt the full experience that particular trip.

“It was really cool,” Horton said. “I really enjoyed myself. Speaking with all the coaches and getting to hang with them. Just to find out who they really are.”

Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has recruited Horton extremely hard. And Brumbaugh has a specific plan in place for Horton.

“They play hybrid, “Horton said in June. “I would come and play all around the D-line.”

Brumbaugh has been consistent with Horton, the recruit added. His personality feels genuine to him.

“That matters a lot. You don’t want to come somewhere where somebody’s not who they say they are.”