ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ESPN predicts horrendous pass-blocking rank for Vikings offensive line

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zG93V_0h6PxUkJ00

Pain and misery could be in store for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins if ESPN’s recent offensive line prediction comes true.

When projecting the best and worst units, the analytics team has the Vikings ranking in the bottom-half of all NFL teams. Oh, but things get worse when you start delving into the specifics, like pass-blocking.

The team is projected to rank 31st in the league in pass-block win rates, which is the second-worst behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ouch.

The Vikings clearly have a problem with their interior blocking. Center Garrett Bradbury’s struggles haven’t magically gone away, even with first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell taking over the reins of the offense. And there’s still some uncertainty at the troubled right guard position. Jesse Davis appears to be in the lead right now, but that isn’t a spot the Vikings are necessarily confident about heading into the 2022 season.

It doesn’t help matters that the team will be facing some ferocious defensive fronts in the first four weeks as well, including the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings have worked veteran Chris Reed in at both center and right guard. And there’s always the option to sign another veteran player. Free agent JC Tretter has been mentioned by Vikings fans so many times that it’s become a meme at this point.

But really, they could use the help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Horrendous#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice. On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy